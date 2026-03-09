Subscribe
10 Black Actors and Actresses With the Most Oscar Nominations

10 Black actors and actresses with some of the most Academy Award nominations, listed from least to most nominations.

Published on March 9, 2026
  • Black performers have broken barriers, earning repeated Oscar recognition for powerful on-screen portrayals
  • Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win Best Actor, paving the way for future generations
  • Denzel Washington holds the record for most Oscar nominations by a Black actor with 10
Denzel Washington
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

10 Black Actors and Actresses With the Most Oscar Nominations

The Academy Awards represent the highest honor in the film industry.

Over the years, several Black actors and actresses have delivered performances so powerful that the Academy has recognized them multiple times.

While opportunities have historically been limited, these performers have continued to break barriers and earn repeated recognition for their work on screen.

Here are 10 Black actors and actresses with some of the most Academy Award nominations, listed from least to most nominations.

1. Forest Whitaker — 1 Nomination

Forest Whitaker received one Academy Award nomination and won for his unforgettable performance as Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland.

His intense portrayal earned him the Best Actor award and remains one of the most powerful performances in modern cinema.


2. Daniel Kaluuya — 2 Nominations

Daniel Kaluuya earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout performance in Get Out.

He later won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, cementing his reputation as one of the most compelling actors of his generation.


3. Sidney Poitier — 2 Nominations

Sidney Poitier made history as the first Black man to win Best Actor for Lilies of the Field.

His career helped open doors for generations of Black actors in Hollywood.


4. Whoopi Goldberg — 2 Nominations

Whoopi Goldberg earned two Oscar nominations. She was nominated for Best Actress for The Color Purple and later won Best Supporting Actress for her iconic role in Ghost.

5. Angela Bassett — 2 Nominations

Angela Bassett has earned Oscar nominations for What’s Love Got to Do With It and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Her powerful performances and commanding presence have made her one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood.

6. Mahershala Ali — 2 Nominations


Mahershala Ali has been nominated twice and won both times, earning Best Supporting Actor awards for Moonlight and Green Book.

7. Octavia Spencer — 3 Nominations


Octavia Spencer has received three Oscar nominations for The Help, Hidden Figures, and The Shape of Water.

She won Best Supporting Actress for The Help.

8. Viola Davis — 4 Nominations


Viola Davis has earned nominations for Doubt, The Help, Fences, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

She won Best Supporting Actress for Fences and is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of her generation.

9. Morgan Freeman — 5 Nominations


Morgan Freeman has received five Oscar nominations throughout his career for films including Street Smart, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, and Invictus.

He won Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby.

10. Denzel Washington — 10 Nominations


Denzel Washington holds the record for the most Oscar nominations by a Black actor. His nominations include Cry Freedom, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Flight, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Washington has won twice — for Glory and Training Day.

10 Black Actors and Actresses With the Most Oscar Nominations was originally published on hot1009.com

