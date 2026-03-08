‘I Come First’ — Halle Berry Reveals The One Thing She Absolutely Won’t Do During Sex With Fiancé Van Hunt

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Halle Berry will be walking down the aisle soon with fiancé Van Hunt, but as she gears up for forever love with the musician, the actress shared that there are certain things she is not willing to sacrifice, including in the bedroom. During a live interview on the Sex With Emily podcast with Emily Morse on Feb. 24, the Oscar Award-winning actress said she won’t be faking an orgasm just to please her soon-to-be husband. She wants her sexual needs to be fulfilled, too.

Here’s why Halle Berry won’t be faking an orgasm in the bedroom with Van Hunt.

Around the 12:08 minute mark, Berry explained that with age she’s built a “zero f–ks to give attitude” around sex, allowing her to speak freely about her desires with her partner Van Hunt in the bedroom, something that drastically improved her sex life.

At 59, the Hollywood star told Morse she’s “done worrying about everybody else’s feelings,” and encouraged the women in the audience to do the same.

Berry noted that her sex life has gotten “better now” because she can tell her partner confidently, ‘Here’s what I want. What I don’t want. This feels good. This does not.’” And now that trust has been built? There’s no need to fake the big o.

The Respin Health founder continued, “Everybody has faked it because you just want it to be done. Sometimes you just want the pounding to stop…we’re afraid to say, we had to get there so that he felt good about bringing us to orgasm,” she noted. “We had to say that we did it so that he would feel good about himself. But what is that doing? That’s putting his needs before our own. And now I don’t do that anymore.”

The actress added bluntly, “I’m like, ‘No, I come first like you come first to you.’ We both deserve to have this be a mutually enjoyable experience, so we both can roll over and go to sleep because we feel good — not one snoring and the other one looking at the ceiling.”

Social media users react to the star’s appearance on Sex With Emily.

Of course, Berry’s comments drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some felt Berry sharing details about her sex life was TMI.

“I think she is a beautiful, talented woman who’s been not lucky with men in the past but now it’s too much. Please take your private life for yourself!!!” one user wrote in the comments section of Page Six’s Instagram post about the interview.

Another predicted if Berry’s boundary when it comes to pleasure would lead to a fourth divorce for the actress.

“Sounds like she’s going to be single again soon…” one user wrote.

Another negative Nancy commented, “That’s why she can’t keep a man.”

Others applauded the star for being so vulnerable and confident about her sex life.

“By far the best interview to date!! As a very sexually active woman in my late 40s, this episode was so relevant and extremely educational!” one user wrote in the comments section of YouTube.

Another fan added, “Enjoying a sex podcast with Halle Berry was not on my bingo card for this decade.”

What are your thoughts on Halle Berry’s comments during her Sex With Emily talk?

