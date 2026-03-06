Oprah & Gayle King Serve Major Rich Auntie Goals At Paris Fashion Week – And We Love That For Them

Oprah and Gayle rock relaxed luxury and casual couture at Chloé and Stella McCartney shows

Their twinning fashion choices and behind-the-scenes moments showcase their lifelong bond

The media moguls exude confidence, radiance, and unbothered energy at the prestigious event

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Paris Fashion Week is always a moment. But this season, two of our favorite rich aunties are giving the girls a masterclass in doing it with style, confidence, and decades-long friendship.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been spotted all over the City of Lights as Paris hosts its Fall/Winter shows. Every photo coming out of their trip has us smiling. Between front row appearances, Instagram moments, and playful twinning fashion choices, the pair are clearly living their best life. And we are taking notes.

So far, Oprah and Gayle have popped out for the Stella McCartney and Chloé shows, two of the buzziest presentations of the week. Stella McCartney staged a dramatic runway set inside a horse stable, complete with equestrian inspiration and horses. Meanwhile, Chloé delivered a softer presentation filled with flirty silhouettes and feminine energy.

Oprah & Gayle King Give Casual Couture At Chloé

Oprah continues to show that style only gets better with time. The media mogul—who just celebrated her 70th birthday and has said she’s in the best health of her life—looks TF good. And we are obsessed with her hairstyle for Paris Fashion Week.

Usually rocking a middle-to-side part style with longer layers, the famed TV host and producer switched things up with a sleek ponytail. The pulled-back style framed her face beautifully and gave each look a polished finish. Paired with her signature tinted sunglasses and glowing melanin, Oprah is serving.

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

At the Chloé show, Oprah embraced relaxed luxury. She wore wide-leg denim jeans with a breezy drape, topped with a cropped suede jacket that hit perfectly at the waist. The proportions felt youthful and easy while still delivering that elevated Paris fashion moment. She finished the look with snake-effect heels and a petite handbag that added just the right touch of polish.

Gayle wore her take on casual yet couture. She rocked a warm-brown look, paired with a fitted top and a black leather jacket. The outfit felt sleek, modern, and effortlessly chic.

Bring On The Horses! Oprah & Gayle King Stop By Stella McCartney

Later, at Stella McCartney, Oprah switched up the vibe with a structured peach-toned blazer layered over a crisp white blouse. She paired the jacket with gathered capri-style pants that nodded to the show’s equestrian theme. The slightly oversized tailoring mixed with the relaxed silhouette of the pants created a cool, fashion-forward look.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Gayle’s look at Stella McCarthy was so elevated. She opted for a ribbed cream dress with soft draping and delicate button details along the skirt. The silhouette hugged her frame while still feeling light and elegant.

According to WWD, the besties had a twinning moment. Footwear News reports Oprah and Gayle spotted wearing coordinating snake-effect pumps. Oprah wore the Stella McCartney Elsa pump in black while Gayle chose a slingback version in brown with a croc-effect texture. We love learning details that show Gayle and Oprah’s longtime friendship. The pair have been best friends for decades, so it wouldn’t surprise us if they’re borrowing pieces from each other’s closets from time to time.

Oprah and Gayle are taking over Paris, and we are watching. They look radiant, hydrated, and unbothered. And we love that for them.

