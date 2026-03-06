Florida Group Chat Full Of Racists Talks About Killing Black People Exposed

Source: TrixiePhoto / Getty

Here’s a question: If the Republican Party isn’t currently the party of racists and Nazis, then why is it that every time a Republican group’s private group chat gets exposed, it’s being exposed as a digital gathering space for proud racists and self-professed Nazis?

Last fall, the secretary of Miami-Dade County’s Republican Party started a group chat primarily for conservative students, and, according to the Miami Herald, it only took a few short weeks for that group chat to become a safe space for racial slurs, Nazi romanticism and expressions of racial violence, specifically, a how-to on dozens of different ways to violently kill Black people.

The chat had been described by one of its members as “Nazi heaven,” which, considering the content, might actually be too wholesome a descriptor. If a Nazi chat mated with a Ku Klux Klan chat and used an incel surrogate to birth their child chat — this chat would be that child.

From the Herald:

In WhatsApp conversations leaked to the Miami Herald, participants used variations of the n-word more than 400 times, regularly described women as “whores,” used slurs to talk about Jewish and gay people and mused about Hitler’s politics. Interspersed throughout were discussions about events promoting the Republican Party at Florida International University. The school told the Herald the chat logs are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The conversations included some of the campus’ top conservative leaders: the county GOP secretary, FIU’s Turning Point USA chapter president and the former College Republicans recruitment chair. The group chat — verified by two people in the group — reveals the extent of racism and extremism within the highest ranks of campus Republican Party leadership in Miami at a time Florida’s Republicans are reckoning with an increasingly emboldened far right. Another member of the chat, William Bejerano — who tried to start a pro-life group at Miami Dade College — was the primary user of the n-word in the group. At one point, he posted a block of text calling for dozens of acts of extreme violence against Black people, who he referred to using the n-word, including crucifying, beheading and dissecting people. Bejerano hung up the phone when reached by the Herald. Dariel Gonzalez, the College Republicans’ recruitment chairman at the time, responded in the chat: “How edgy.” “Ew you had colored professors?!” Gonzalez wrote at another point. “I reguse [sic] to be indoctrinated by the coloreds.” He told the group he used the term “colored” because, “I was told we cant say black anymore.” A couple days later, he added: “Avoid the coloreds like the plague.” He did not respond to a request for comment. The group chat members — which included some women — also frequently discussed sex, sometimes describing women as “whores” and at one point using the k-word, a slur for Jewish people, to describe women they avoid. Gonzalez said, “You can f–k all the [k-word] you want. Just don’t marry them and procreate.” Ian Valdes, the Turning Point USA chapter president, responded, “I would def not marry a Jew.”

Whaaaaaah? This group of passionate bigots includes a Turning Point USA chapter president? That’s crazy! One would almost think TPUSA was founded by a white Christian nationalist community college dropout, who claimed some of the most accomplished Black women in the country were DEI hires who stole jobs from white men because they “lacked the brain power” to do anything else, and became popular by spreading the Caucasian gospel that Black people are inherently violent and dangerous.

Anyway, this is all par for the MAGA KKKourse.

Last October, leaders of Young Republican groups across the country got exposed in a leaked Telegram chat where they called Black people N-words, monkeys and “the watermelon people,” mused about raping female political rivals, made disparaging remarks about Jewish people, and talked about throwing people in “gas chambers.”

Here’s Vice President JD Vance on an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, defending the chat full of bigots in their 20s, 30s, and 40s by describing them as “kids” who were just telling “jokes” because that’s “what kids do.”

Not even a full week after the Young Republicans group chat was exposed, Republican Paul Ingrassia, who President Donald Trump tapped to lead the Office of Special Counsel, was caught in a chat with fellow Republicans, using anti-Black racial slurs, calling Martin Luther King Jr. “the 1960s George Floyd,” and saying, “his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” and describing himself as a person with a “Nazi streak.”

Some time after that, New Hampshire GOP Rep. Kristin Noble, chair of the New Hampshire House Education Committee, was exposed in a group chat, gleefully discussing how she wants to bring back “segregated schools.”

Mind you, these are only the chats that we know about because they were publicly exposed. But there are right-wing-friendly social media platforms all over the worldwide internet, and that’s not even counting the platforms that essentially became recruitment spaces for white supremacist domestic terrorists like Buffalo shooter and Great Replacement Theory advocate Payton Gendron.

As for the Miami Republicans’ group chat, according to the Floridan, Florida Lawmakers are responding to the news by calling for the resignation of Miami Republican Executive Committee Secretary Abel Alexander Carvajal, who created it.

“Antisemitism and racism have no place in our society. We strongly condemn and find despicable the vile and unacceptable language that has been discovered in a group chat associated with the Miami Dade Republican Party’s Secretary. The statements made by those individuals clarify their moral and intellectual corruption and demonstrate a complete misalignment with core shared American values,” three Republican state senators, Ana Maria Rodriguez, Ileana Garcia, and Alexis Calatayud, said in a joint statement. “We will hold them accountable, immediately. We call for the resignation of the Secretary, immediately. We call for the immediate expulsion of the individuals disseminating from any level of leadership of the Miami-Dade Republican Party. We are a Party that empowers every individual to express their highest potential. We will not tolerate bigotry or discrimination.”

Look, this is all well and good, but Florida’s Nazi problem is nothing new, nor are the white supremacist and white nationalist views that permeate the MAGA-fied Republican Party and go all the way up to the Oval Office.

Republican officials consistently find themselves being compelled to post statements about how racism and bigotry have “no place in our society,” but if that’s true, then the current Republican Party, and its tens of millions of loyal American voters, must simply not be part of our society, because not only does the party make space for white supremacists and neo-Nazis, but it’s relying on them to survive.

This Florida Republican group chat isn’t the problem, nor are the rest of them. They are symptoms of something much larger. At this point, denying it is beyond gaslighting.

