Salt-N-Pepa Enter NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Salt-N-Pepa are receiving their flowers in a major way after being inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Published on March 4, 2026
The honor adds yet another achievement to the legendary Hip-Hop group’s résumé. In addition to their Hall of Fame induction, Salt-N-Pepa made history as the first female rap group to win a Grammy and earn a platinum certification. 

MC Lyte presented the award and took a moment to celebrate the duo’s impact:

“I’m a longtime friend with the group, and I came up with them. They influenced me and so many others in our careers. They showed all of us that we could stand toe to toe with any roughneck.”

When the group took the stage to accept the honor, Salt delivered a lyrical acceptance speech:

“Here’s to my kings and my queens, Hip-Hop and rap fiends. I ain’t talking pipes, I’m talking about rap dreams, I can’t breathe. All I see is hands and white knees, 2025 came and went like lightning, time moving way too fast, it’s frightening.”

Pepa followed with a heartfelt message about what the Hall of Fame induction means to her and the culture:

“When we first started, there wasn’t any blueprint for women like us in Hip-Hop. We were told to compete, we were told to conform. We were told to make ourselves smaller in the room. But we chose to stand together and to stay true to who we are. So this award really is for the women that came before us. IT’s for the women standing beside us. It’s for the women coming next, and it’s for every female MC who was ever underestimated but never silenced.”

Salute to Salt, Pepa, & DJ Spinderella on the induction.

