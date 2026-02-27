Fashion Week Focus: PAIGE New York SS26 Is For The Tennis Bae

Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

We’ve come a long way in the world of contemporary fashion: gender-free garments, colorblind casting, ageless all-stars from runway to print and a rules-free style guide when it comes to putting it on. Funny enough, we found all those things and more while running around for New York Fashion Week recently when it came to checking out the PAIGE New York presentation for its spring/summer 2026 collection.

To all the tennis baes, this one’s for you!

If there were ever a brand focused on serving both on the field and in fashion circles, PAIGE has been doing its best to stand out in the burgeoning rise of athleisure. If you had to ask us, the sophisticated take on sportswear is most definitely in a league of its own.

For the ladies, the spring offerings will arrive in three different themed drops: bohemian silhouettes and tailored lines with delivery 1’s “Desert Muse,” soft pastels and floral prints paired with embroidered denim for “Chateau Chic” in delivery 2 and finally reimagined East Coast classics in its ode-filled “Postcard to Nantucket” for delivery 3.

Fellas, fret not. This a brand that not only offers a wide range of unisex appeal but also a complete men’s collection to boot. And yes, boots are definitely included. Expect these pieces to also drop in Triples as an overall ode to vintage tennis culture, starting with denims and wovens in “The Doubles” capsule, moving to cashmere and silks in the “VIP Lounge” set and finally luxe linen to close things out in the —wait for it! — “Clubhouse Linens” capsule range.

If you plan on hitting the courts this season, at least do it in style; PAIGE New York is a great place to start if you want our opinion. Need another? Take a look below at the aforementioned NYFW presentation we hit up a few weeks ago in SoHo. We were delighted to be welcomed into the PAIGE Social Club, and blessed by the presence of beautiful company as you’ll see while scrolling: