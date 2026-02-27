3 Children Injured In Newark Car Crash Involving ICE Agents

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A car crash in Newark, N.J., involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and a suspect they were chasing, has resulted in three children being seriously injured, and their stepfather appears to fault the agents for the incident.

According to News 12 New Jersey, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Shanley Avenue in Newark. Witnesses reported that an ICE-led car chase resulted in a three-way crash. Newark police confirmed that the driver of a gray van was attempting to flee from agents who were trying to take them into custody, and collided with an Uber vehicle, a red Toyota Rav 4, that was carrying three children, who were on their way to school.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested, and the three children were transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. Their stepfather, Javon Alleyne, who rushed to the scene following a call from his stepdaughter, spoke with News 12 about the incident.

“They called screaming, screaming, they were terrified. In Newark, especially, police are not supposed to chase vehicles just for this reason. It’s very dangerous,” Alleyne said. “After the situation happens, they want to be rude. They don’t want to give you answers. I’m trying to get to the scene. I’m a father trying to make sure my kids are OK and I’m getting treated like a criminal.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka also blasted ICE in a statement regarding the crash.

“Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense,” Baraka said. “Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at anytime, anywhere — but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm.”

It wouldn’t be the first time federal agents put their mass deportation operations before the safety and well-being of the general public, including protesters, detainees and bystanders. Of course, we can expect that when the Department of Homeland Security gets around to making a statement, it will continue its usual routine of immediately clearing agents of all wrongdoing, while making their suspect out to be enemy No. 1 — despite how much hot water that approach has put the administration in recently.

As for the person who was arrested, it’s unclear if they sustained any serious injuries during the crash or why ICE agents were pursuing them. We will update this story as more details emerge.

