Politics

Cardi B Endorses U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett In Primary Election

Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B endorses U.S Representative Jasmine Crockett, who has represented the 30th congressional district since 2023.

Published on February 27, 2026
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Crockett is a member and representative of the democratic party.

Rapper superstar Cardi B, who is currently on tour, recently posted a video to Instagram urging Texas voters to support Crockett in her race as the Texas representative for the U.S. Senate. Cardi B emphasizes that Jasmine Crockett is a candidate who will fight for your rights and the issues we face as a community. 


” Early voting is happening right now in Texas and we need Jasmine Crockett to win, she’s running for U.S. Senate, if you want someone whose going to fight for your rights, if you want someone who’s gonna fight for your community, if you want someone thats gonna go up there and represent you and your issues, please vote for my sister Jasmine Crockett. Because one thing about it, she’s going to fight her best, shes going to fight whoever she has to, so your voice can be heard,” says Cardi B. She goes on to say how much this election counts.

TRENDING: Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballot

Make sure you get out for early voting.

TRENDING: Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Election day for the primary elections takes place on March 3rd.

TRENDING: Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Cardi B Endorses U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett In Primary Election was originally published on majic945.com

