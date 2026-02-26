Moving home: How to simplify a stressful process

Source: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty

North American Moving Services reports that over 25 million Americans moved in 2024. If you plan on moving home this year, some proven relocation advice can create a stress-free journey. Pre-moving decluttering, a checklist, professional help, and smart packing strategies, like focusing on each room, can make this move your easiest one yet.

Kansas City is one US city that has experienced an influx, thanks to 40,000 new residents coming in mostly from Texas, Iowa, and Colorado in 2018, according to Flatfland. While some places like Kansas City offer a better cost of living and more job opportunities, moving to or within it can be stressful without proper planning and help from local services.

Reduce those cortisol levels and prevent your heirloom China set from getting broken by understanding the steps to simplify this transition.

How Can I Move Seamlessly?

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

By using home relocation tips like early coordination with your utility service, decluttering, and mindful packing, you can create a structure that makes the move easier. Here are some things to have on your pre-moving checklist.

Notify Utilities and Other Agencies

When moving homes, don’t forget about managing utility services for the home you’re leaving and the one you’re going to. Therefore, you should notify relevant companies well in advance of your move to ensure seamless access to water, Internet, and electricity upon arrival, and avoid paying for services in the home you’re moving away from.

You can update your address with the US Postal Service 3 business days ahead, but all forwarding may take about two weeks.

Declutter First

One way to pack less is to get rid of things you likely won’t use in your new home. Plus, if movers charge by weight or number of boxes, cutting down on stuff will save moving costs.

Be a good Samaritan and give away things to someone who doesn’t need them by contacting the Salvation Army, your local church, or a charity. You can also turn a profit by having an estate sale or selling items to consignment stores. There are services such as Thrifty and Uptown Cheapskate to exchange clothes and accessories in good condition for store rebates or cash.

Use Good Packing Strategies

Don’t skimp on quality packing materials, as it can result in broken items. Only use old boxes if they’re sturdy, and don’t forget to use bubble wrap, packing peanuts, as well as old blankets to wrap things within your boxes for protection.

Labels and/or colored-coded stickers will come in handy to organize sealed boxes. Use a system where you pack by room and make it clear which room in your new home each box goes to.

Let Professionals Help You

Packing, lifting, and transporting your things from one place to another is a lot of work, and if you have large things to move, you can risk injury handling them all on your own. Luckily, professional movers come with the expertise and necessary equipment to handle heavy lifting.

A good rule is to not schedule movers at the last minute, avoid weekends, and be aware of peak seasonal times like summer. According to Moving.com, 70% of moves in the United States happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Plan for Post Move Work

To avoid any post-move stress, focus on unpacking your essential rooms like your kitchen and bathroom first. Check your new home for any maintenance issues that may have sprung up. Explore your neighborhood and locate essential places like your local grocery store, nearest hospital, park, and safe walking routes.

Why Does Stress-free Moving Matter?

Being stressed out can raise your cortisol levels, which can have an impact on your overall health. Not being so stressed can let you focus more on the positive aspects of a new neighborhood, city, or state, such as cleaner air, friendlier neighbors, and more opportunities. Plus, when you’re not feeling rushed, you’re less likely to break items or forget things.

What About Business Moves?

Planning and finding the right spot isn’t just for when moving home. Suppose you run a business in the Kansas City metro area and want to relocate it to another part of the city, like Downtown or Columbus Park; Kansas City commercial moving experts can help. In a city with so much diverse industry from healthcare, education, logistics, and advanced manufacturing, it’s the perfect place to set up shop.

Plus, the Missouri Works program provides tax incentives for businesses that create new jobs. Local Kansas City Entrepreneurs get more insight from KCSource on how to find the perfect location for a Brick-and-Mortar move.

Frequently Asked Questions About Moving Home

What Is the Hardest Age to Move?

Some of the hardest ages to move are the early adolescent years between 12 and 14, as well as late high school between 15 and 18 years old. At this time, adolescents and teens are forming their identity and have strong peer bonds where their world is often regulated between school and friends.

Additionally, it’s a time when there are a lot of hormonal, emotional, and physical changes happening to the body, which can add additional stress to moving.

How Much to Tip on a $500 Move?

A good tip range for quality moving service is 10 to 20%. Therefore, for a $500 move that has average service, a $50-$75 tip is adequate. When there’s excellent work, consider giving $75-$100.

Instead of money, you can also make moving easier by providing refreshments such as water, snacks, and lunch, especially when they’re moving in hot weather. Don’t forget to provide a solid online review for a good moving service.

What Are Movers Not Allowed to Move?

Your typical residential and commercial movers are not allowed to transport anything hazardous, such as chemicals, propane, or flammable items. You also shouldn’t give them any firearms, ammunition, or live animals to transport.

Some large appliances may also need special prep due to safety, legal, and liability concerns. If you can’t move these items yourself, there are usually specialized transport arrangements that handle these particular items.

Relocate and Destress

Moving home can take a lot of energy and time, causing it to be a potentially stressful process. However, with a thoughtful checklist and proper planning weeks or even months ahead, you can safely transport everything and enjoy your new place in peace.

If you found this moving advice helpful, continue to search Black America Web’s other insightful articles for information.