What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

A viral video shows Whataburger employees fighting back after a man allegedly attacked a worker behind the counter.

Published on February 25, 2026
Whataburger Logo
Source: n/a / Whataburger

At a Whataburger in Paris, Texas, a viral video was captured of an employee putting a beatdown on an attacker behind the counter using kitchen equipment. 

A witness by the name of Billy Jones was casually eating at the Waterburger located on North Main Street when he said a man wearing all black entered the building and began attacking a worker.

Jones says that another employee hit the man in the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground. The witness, Jones, began recording as the manager continuously struck the attacker with a trashcan. In the suspect’s recording, you can hear other employees shouting for someone to press the panic button. 

Eventually, the suspect left the building, and workers called 911.

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

