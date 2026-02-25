Cardi B Calls Out Little Miss Drama Tour Doubters, Drags Trump Advisor For Nicki Minaj Bot Connection Claims

Source: Anna Webber / Getty

Cardi B is letting her success speak for itself and making sure critics hear it loud and clear. The Grammy-winning rapper has been celebrating the momentum of her Little Miss Drama Tour, pushing back at social media skeptics who questioned whether she’d commit to a nationwide run just over three months after welcoming a son with Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots. She also recently slammed Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz for dragging her name into some more controversy with longtime nemesis Nicki Minaj.

On Feb. 23, during a break between performances, Cardi took to X to spotlight the success of the Little Miss Drama Tour. Now 12 shows deep after kicking off Feb.11, she confronted critics directly, boasting to those who were skeptical she’d have the stamina to tackle a nationwide tour so soon after giving birth.

“The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously,” she wrote alongside footage from a recent stop.

According to People, Live Nation recently announced that Cardi—born Belcalis Almánzar—became the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles during her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Reflecting on her work ethic, she added, “I perform for two hours and don’t complain. Not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that’s why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!!”

The tour continues through major cities this month, including San Francisco, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia, before wrapping April 18 in Atlanta. Special guests so far include GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface.

But sold-out arenas weren’t the only topic Cardi addressed. She also called out Alex Bruesewitz for dragging her name into the Nicki Minaj Cyabra bot controversy.

Cardi was working overtime, because that same day, she fired back at Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser who mentioned her name while disputing a report about Nicki Minaj and alleged bot activity tied to political posts on X.

The report, published by Politico on Monday, Feb. 23, cited research from Cyabra titled “Inauthentic Amplification of Political Discourse on Nicki Minaj’s X Account.” It alleged that a “sophisticated army of bots”—more than 18,000 accounts—amplified Minaj’s political content, noting that supportive comments were often repetitive and low in originality.

After Bruesewitz labeled the findings a “total scam” and pointed out that Cardi’s agent, Mike G, is affiliated with Cyabra, implying a connection, Cardi B responded forcefully.

“Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do wit me so now we’re gonna talk about the facts,” she clapped back. “Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of advisors,” Cardi explained. “So what you need to focus on is the fact that data is VERY real and leave me out of your bulls—.”

She continued,

“I did not have anything to do with that and I don’t give AF!! Now lie and say that’s not true!!! See what happen when you involve me in s— that don’t have nothing to do with me? I get down to the GRISTLE of it!!”

Before signing off, the rapper warned Bruesewitz, “And btw I am still gonna sue you, you wet dirty dog”.

Cyabra’s analysis reportedly found that 33 percent of roughly 55,000 accounts that interacted with Minaj over two months were inauthentic, a rate significantly higher than the typical baseline. On Dec. 26 alone, the company claimed that 56 percent of comments on Minaj’s political posts came from fake accounts, concluding that coordinated amplification had occurred during the timeframe studied, the Politico report noted.

Yikes! Cardi B can’t stay away from the drama, literally!

