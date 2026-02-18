J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

J. Cole heads back into tour mode and the timing could not be better. After years of calculated moves, quiet dominance, and selective appearances, the beloved lyricist is gearing up for his 2026 The Fall Off arena tour. Check out the J. Cole setlist we need on his upcoming tour inside.

According to NME, the tour will hit more than 50 cities across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It marks his first solo tour in five years and his first global run in nearly a decade. Super wild to think about.

Cole has always moved differently. No continuous antics or desperate grabs for attention—just bars, growth, and a fan base that has aged with him. From the early mixtape days to headlining Madison Square Garden and London’s The O2, he built this brick by brick. Every era feels intentional. Every album feels like a new chapter in Cole’s memoir.

The Fall Off is being framed as a defining moment in his catalog. Whether it is truly the end of an era or simply another evolution, this tour is another moment in his legacy. This tour reflects on the hunger of The Warm Up, the breakout of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, the introspection of 4 Your Eyez Only, and the sharp confidence of The Off-Season.

Cole’s concerts are more than performances. They have become communal therapy sessions. One minute, the crowd is screaming lyrics about ambition and survival. Next, they are silent, hanging onto every word of a vulnerable verse about family, doubt, or purpose. That duality is what separates him from the rest of the industry’s current favorites.

So with the stage set for arenas worldwide, we started thinking about the setlist. What are the songs that absolutely have to make the cut? What tracks would hit differently in a packed stadium in 2026? Comment your favorites below and check out our dream setlist below.

Here’s our 10-song dream setlist that balances the hits, the heart, and the deep cuts real fans pray for: