Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

Wiz Khalifa mourned the tragic news of his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, with a touching memorial and revelation about their last moments together.

On Friday, Feb. 13, the rapper took to social media with the announcement. The zen star must get his famously chill attitude from his dad, whom he described as a “true yogi.”

“Today my father decided not to wake up. I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me,” Wiz wrote about the U.S. Air Force Veteran on X, formerly Twitter.

“He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz,” he continued.

In a follow-up post, Wiz thanked fans for their outpouring of support and loving messages during this difficult time.

“Thank you all for your kind words. It really means a lot in this tough time and is helping me feel better,” he added.

On Instagram stories, the Taylor Gang Captain continued the heartfelt tribute with throwback photos of little Wiz with his father and the caption, “Love you big guy.”

According to AllHipHop, the Khalifa Kush creator credited his dad for his growth, success, and inspiration to be an “awesome dad.”

Wiz shares a 12-year-old son, Sebastian, with ex-wife Amber Rose. In 2024, he welcomed his first child, Kaydence, with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.

The platinum-selling star revealed some details of the last time he spoke to his father. They were celebrating Wiz’s recent acting role in Moses The Black, a crime drama starring Omar Epps and Chukwudi Iwuji as the titular character.

“The last conversation i had with my dad was him telling me how proud of me he was for the movie i was in and I promised him i would do more. LT Forever,” he posted on X.

Of course, his dad was proud! Wiz not only plays in his first starring role as the volatile hard-body street captain 2wo-3ree, but also executive-produced through Taylor Gang Films and curated the star-studded soundtrack. The action-packed independent film is based on a real-life story of repentance by a fifth-century saint by the same name, but it weaves through the modern-day streets of Chicago for a compelling story of redemption.

At least Wiz’s father got to see another dream become reality, with Moses The Black in theaters nationwide since Jan. 30.

Our condolences go out to Wiz Khalifa and his family.

