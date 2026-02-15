Love and R&B Poll: What is The Top Luther Vandross Song of All Time?

Subscribe
What is The Top Luther Vandross Song of All Time?

Luther's catalog is filled with classics that speak straight to the soul. Now we want to know, what’s the greatest Luther Vandross song of all time?

Luther Vandross
Source: David Corio / Getty

Luther Vandross didn’t just sing love songs, he defined what love sounds like. From the heartfelt emotion of “Here and Now” to the timeless tribute of “Dance with My Father,” Luther gave us ballads that became the soundtrack to weddings, quiet nights, and unforgettable moments. Whether you melt every time you hear “So Amazing” or still sway to “Forever, For Always, For Love,” his catalog is filled with classics that speak straight to the soul. Now we want to know, what’s the greatest Luther Vandross song of all time?

Cast your vote and let’s celebrate the voice that made us fall in love over and over again.

Listen to Love and R&B for the Top 10 Luther Love Songs at 8PM (eastern) on Thursday, February 19, 2026

