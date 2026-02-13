MusiCares offers counseling, treatment, and financial assistance for those struggling with addiction and burnout in the music industry.

MusiCares provides critical medical and dental care for music professionals who lack access to affordable healthcare.

MusiCares helps cover essential living expenses when times get tough, keeping music professionals afloat during difficult periods.

Behind the platinum plaques, sold out arenas, and red carpet flashes, there is another side to the music business most fans never see.

It is the side where artists are fighting eviction notices between tours. Where a songwriter with hits on the radio is quietly battling addiction. Where a background singer loses their health insurance the moment a gig dries up. In a country where medical and dental care can wreck your savings overnight, too many music professionals find themselves one emergency away from crisis.

That is where MusiCares steps in.

During GRAMMY Week, the industry traded in its usual flex for something deeper. The MusiCares Person of the Year Charity Gala turned the spotlight toward community, raising millions to support artists and music professionals who need real help, not just applause.

And leading the charge this year? Mariah Carey.

The icon, the five octave phenomenon, the architect of countless chart toppers, was honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. But this was bigger than celebration. It was about showing up for the humans behind the hits. Jazmyn Summers was there to get the tea for Radio One.

The annual gala is MusiCares’ largest fundraiser of the year. The money raised fuels year round programs that cover everything from disaster relief to emergency living expenses. In other words, when the industry storms hit, MusiCares becomes the umbrella.

A Safety Net in an Unforgiving System

MusiCares provides critical support in three major areas.

Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services offer counseling, psychiatric care, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living support, and financial assistance for those trying to reclaim their lives. In an industry where burnout and pressure are constant companions, that support can be life saving.

Health Services step in during medical crises and also focus on prevention. That includes dental and medical screenings, hearing clinics for those who spend their lives near speakers, and vocal health workshops for artists whose voices are their livelihood. This is critical in a country that iun,liked most developed nations does not affird its citizens free medical and dental care.

Human Services help cover the basics when times get hard. Rent. Utilities. Car payments. Insurance premiums. They also provide career development resources, legal support, senior services, and programs addressing affordable housing.

In short, MusiCares handles the unglamorous but essential stuff that keeps people afloat.

A Star Studded Show with Real Purpose

The night was packed with performances that reminded everyone why this community is worth protecting.

Mariah Carey hit the stage, joined by a lineup that included Foo Fighters with Taylor Momsen, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Chante Moore, Jermaine Dupri, , Kesha, and Teddy Swims. The room also held legends and heavy hitters like Stevie Wonder, SZA, Kim Burrell, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Richard Marx, and Babyface.

Yes, it was glamorous. Yes, it was powerful. But the vibe felt different. Less industry flex, more family reunion with purpose.

At a time when headlines are dominated by division, the gala felt like proof that music still knows how to build bridges. The same art form that scores our lives is also capable of protecting the people who create it.

More Than an Award

Honoring Mariah Carey was fitting. Few artists embody longevity, resilience, and global impact the way she does. But the bigger headline is what the night accomplished.

Millions raised. Programs funded. Lives stabilized.

Music heals the world every day. MusiCares makes sure the people behind that healing get some care in return.

