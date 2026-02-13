'Vacancy' Era Ari Lennox Hosts ATL Album Listening Party
Seen On The Shea Butter Baby Scene: ‘Vacancy’ Era Ari Lennox Hosts ATL Album Listening Party, R&B Resplendence Ensues
Everyone’s favorite “Shea Butter Baby” recently set Atlanta ablaze with a listening party for her buzzy new project, complete with celeb cameos, panoramic rooftop views, and her signature sound that keeps fans forever enthralled.
Ari Lennox was spotted on Tuesday at Atlanta’s RETREAT by The Gathering Spot, where she marked the release of her third studio album, Vacancy.
Joining the Grammy-nominated songstress as the resplendent rooftop event were industry heavyweights and cultural tastemakers, including So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, cultural curator Kenny Burns, David Banner, Gathering Spot owners Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Bryan-Michael Cox.
The evening’s guests got a first listen to the album that signals the singer’s sophisticated new chapter, which she boasts is defined by “creative autonomy, confidence, and growth” after a three-year recording process.
The album’s standout tracks include Ari’s most recent release, “Twin Flame,” produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, as well as the title track “Vacancy,” which reunites her with her album listening attendees Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the powerhouses behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit “Pressure.”
Inside RETREAT, Atlanta’s low-key cultural sanctuary that has quietly hosted icons like Ludacris and Usher, the evening included not only music, but the down-to-earth baddie connecting with fans, signing memorabilia for Hip-Hop historian NuFace, and happily posing for pictures.
Ari Lennox’s Vacancy Listening Party Comes Ahead Of Her Tour
Ari is now prepping to go on the road for her Vacancy tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city North American tour launches April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle and includes stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, and Brooklyn before wrapping June 6 in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.
ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Sun Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed Apr 15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland
Thu Apr 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Apr 18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sun Apr 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Tue Apr 21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Thu Apr 23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Apr 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Apr 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 02 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sun May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Tue May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Thu May 07 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Fri May 08 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Sun May 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed May 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Fri May 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Sun May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
Wed May 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Fri May 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sat May 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Wed May 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sat May 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue Jun 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
Wed Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Fri Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Jun 06 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
See more photos from Ari Lennox’s listening party on the flip!
Seen On The Shea Butter Baby Scene: ‘Vacancy’ Era Ari Lennox Hosts ATL Album Listening Party, R&B Resplendence Ensues was originally published on bossip.com