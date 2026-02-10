Source:

If Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were trying to quiet the dating rumors, they’re doing a terrible job of it.

The potential couple showed up together at one of the biggest sporting events in America, to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Seemingly hard to launch their relationship, the two of them sat next to each other, and social media got wind of it when they were spotted on an international broadcast, chatting and smiling.

The public showing only confirms that a romance might be brewing between the decorated F1 racer and the billionaire SKIMS founder.

The idea was first floated after they were seen sneakily arriving at a Paris hotel together on Feb. 2. A source confirmed with People that it was a “romantic meetup” and they flew in together on a private jet from Hamilton’s native United Kingdom.

HELLO! Magazine says the Parisian trip was a weekend getaway at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, where they “reportedly had exclusive access to a private spa at the country club and enjoyed an intimate dinner.”

Sources add that they rekindled their friendship at Kate Hudson’s NYE party in Aspen, Colorado, where they carefully interacted to ensure they weren’t photographed together, but appeared to have “chemistry.”

The two have known each other at least since 2014, when they both attended the GQ Men of the Year ceremony, and again in 2021 at the WSJ Innovator Awards.

Since Kardashian’s 2022 divorce from Kanye West, she’s been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but she only had a public fling with Pete Davidson.

Hamilton’s also got a pretty impressive group of exes, including longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger and Rihanna.

Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has said anything publicly, but social media has a lot to say. See the reactions below.