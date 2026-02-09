Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Bad Bunny Dances His Way Through Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny Dances His Way Through Halftime Show With Vibes, Symbolism & Unity

Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a Puerto Rican–inspired cultural spectacle, and a deeper message that social media loved.

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots Halftime Show
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny promised that you didn’t need to understand Spanish to enjoy his halftime show because it’d still be a vibe. And he was right.

As football fans finally got a break from the snooze-fest 9-0 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Bad Bunny took to the field, which had been transformed into a farm, as he started performing his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó.”

He walked through the maze as people began chopping down the crops, passing other hard workers: a jeweler, a coconut cart, old men playing dominoes, a nail tech, bricklayers, a Piraguas (shaved ice) stand, tacos, and boxers sparring, all of which showed the cultural relevance of Puerto Rico.

From there, the camera panned to a bunch of people partying on a porch, and eagle-eyed fans noticed Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, Cardi B, and Alix Earle were just some of the people dancing.

Bad Bunny was on top of the house performing “YO PERREO SOLA,” as a dozen women twerked in unison on the field in front of him as the song flowed right into the Rauw Alejandro– assisted track “Party.”

After falling through the roof of the house and performing on top of a pickup truck, watching a wedding, Lady Gaga emerged on stage with a full band backing her as she sang a new version of her Bruno Mars collab, “Die With A Smile.”

After more dancing in front of elaborately designed bodegas and barbershop, it was time for Ricky Martin to show out, who was also wearing a crisp all-white ‘fit.

For his last stunt, Bad Bunny climbed a light pole before ending his set by marching down the field, but he traded the Puerto Rican flag firmly in his hand for a football that read “Together, We Are America,” as he said, “God bless America.”

He followed that by naming dozens of other countries, including Panama, Canada, Paraguay, Chile, and Bolivia, as fireworks went off in the background and the jumbotron read, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love.”

See how social media is reacting to the halftime performance below.

Bad Bunny Dances His Way Through Halftime Show With Vibes, Symbolism & Unity was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
8 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala: The Stars Come Out To Honor Tina Knowles At The Annual Fundraiser

Comment
6 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Celebs On The Super Bowl Scene: Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, Ciara, Russell Wilson & More Pulled Up For Fanatics Party

Comment
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Style & Fashion  |  Nia Noelle

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

Comment
News  |  Weso

New Tupac Shakur Murder Documentary To Include Keefe D

Comment
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

DJ Young Slade, Son of Lil Jon, Passes Away at 27

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close