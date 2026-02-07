Style Gallery: Touchdown-Worthy Thom Browne Looks From The GQ Bowl

Source:

Super Bowl weekend is officially a fashion event now — and as a fashion lover, but necessarily a sports fanatic — I think it’s about time. Style has always lived in sports. Not on the sidelines, but on the court, the field, the tunnel walks, and everywhere in between.

Enter Thom Browne, officially turning Super Bowl weekend into a runway.

Ahead of the big game, the second annual GQ Bowl transformed the Legion of Honor museum into a fashion-meets-football moment. Celebrities showed up dressed like they were headed to fashion week instead of kickoff. And leading the way were some of our favorite Black it girls, Teyana Taylor and Queen Latifah.

Teyana Taylor Brought Preppy Girl Boss Energy

Teyana showed up in full Thom Browne and made it clear she understood the assignment. She didn’t come alone. She brought her daughters, Junie and Rue Rose, turning the night into the most fashionable family moment.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Teyana wore a layered gray plaid look that felt polished and playful. In other words, what Thom Browne is known for.

The Golden Globe winner rocked a suit that felt fun and fashion-forward.

The cropped jacket and layered waist detail gave the outfit shape. A slightly unbuttoned white shirt kept things relaxed. Retro glasses and long braided pigtails added Teyana’s Harlem personality.