Whoopi Goldberg Slams Elon Musk’s Attack On Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o’s upcoming role in Christopher Nolan’s new film The Odyssey is unknown, but Elon Musk is still attacking the actress. Whoopi Goldberg let it be known that she wasn’t standing for it on The View‘s episode on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

“Ooh, you know, because Homer described this fictional character as fair-skinned, blonde, who was so beautiful that men started a war over her,” Goldberg said, addressing rumors that Nyong’o could play Helen of Troy in the epic. “I don’t know if you realize this, Lupita is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women. So, I’m not sure what you’re trying to say.”

Goldberg continued, “You don’t actually have to go to the movie. See, I don’t know why you feel the need to speak on this. I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people’s looks, if this is where we’re going.”

Whoopi Goldberg ended her remarks with a disclaimer: “And don’t bother to try to clown me, baby — I know what I look like. There’s so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won’t do it. But know that I’m thinking it!” After her co-hosts offered their takes on the remarks from the tech billionaire, who said, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity,” in response to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Goldberg quipped, “Elon, just sit down. For this, when it comes to artistic stuff, go sit down, please.”

Nyongo’s role hasn’t been disclosed since it was announced that she would be part of the cast of Nolan’s film back in November 2024. The Odyssey will also star Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus.

The Oscar winner hasn’t been seen in the most recent trailer for the film, or in any promotional material released so far to outlets.

The cast also includes Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie and John Leguizamo. The film is set to premiere on July 17.

