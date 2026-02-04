Cardi B Allegedly Dropping $1.2M on Stefon Diggs Super Bowl Weekend

Cardi B is spending around $1.2 million on the Super Bowl celebration for her boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

The celebration includes Super Bowl tickets, travel accommodations, and a high-end private suite inside the stadium.

If the Patriots win, the celebration is expected to continue with a large post-game party.

If the reports are true, Cardi B is making it clear that Super Bowl weekend is not just another game day, it is a full-scale celebration of love, support, and star power.

According to multiple reports, the Grammy-winning rapper is allegedly planning an extravagant Super Bowl experience for her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, who is set to compete in Super Bowl LX. Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in what is expected to be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.

The game is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, and insiders claim Cardi wants the entire weekend to feel like a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Diggs. A source described the rapper as “incredibly excited and fully locked in,” adding that her goal is to show up for her man in the biggest way possible.

Reports suggest Cardi is allegedly spending around $1.2 million on the celebration. That figure includes Super Bowl tickets, travel accommodations, and a high-end private suite inside the stadium. The suite alone is rumored to cost roughly $125,000 and is expected to host about 40 guests. For the rest of the group, which reportedly includes close friends and family members from both sides, seats have been arranged throughout the stadium.

Altogether, ticket costs are estimated to fall between $700,000 and $725,000. While Cardi allegedly hoped to secure two private suites, availability issues reportedly limited her to just one. Even so, sources insist that everyone will still feel connected throughout the game, whether they are inside the suite or seated nearby.

“This isn’t just about attending the Super Bowl,” an insider reportedly shared. “It’s about celebrating the moment, the journey, and showing love in a very public and unforgettable way.”

The planning does not stop when the final whistle blows. Sources claim Cardi has already mapped out what happens next, especially if the Patriots take home the win. In that case, the celebration is expected to kick off immediately inside the suite before spilling into a larger post-game party.

While neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly confirmed the reports, the alleged plans have already sparked major buzz online. Fans are calling it another example of Cardi’s over-the-top personality and her willingness to support her partner without holding back.

If true, this Super Bowl weekend would be more than a football game. It would be a statement moment, blending sports, celebrity, and a very expensive show of love on one of the world’s biggest stages.

