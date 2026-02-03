Sherri Shepherd’s Show Canceled Hours After Kelly Clarkson Confirms Exit, Rumors Of Another Talk Show Cancellation Swirl

Sherri Shepherd’s four-year stint in daytime talk television is officially winding down, with the news breaking just hours after Kelly Clarkson revealed that her own hit syndicated series would also be ending later this year. The back-to-back announcements have left daytime TV fans reeling. There’s also chatter that another popular program could be ending.

Variety reports that Shepherd’s talk show, Sherri, is set to wrap after four seasons, bringing to a close a run that delivered daily doses of humor, warmth, and celebrity-driven conversation. The 58-year-old comedian and actress will say goodbye to the show in the fall of 2026. Although the announcement may catch viewers off guard, the program will continue to air as scheduled throughout its fourth season on major station groups, including Fox TV Stations, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, and Sunbeam.

The Sherri cancellation wasn’t tied to ratings, the show’s production company says.

According to the outlet, the decision was not tied to ratings or Shepherd’s performance as host. In a joint statement, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus noted that the move reflects broader industry changes rather than any creative shortcomings.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production—which has found strong creative momentum this season, or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” they said. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

That belief was echoed previously by Fox TV Stations’ leadership. When Sherri earned a renewal last season, Fox TV Stations executive vice president of programming Frank Cicha praised it as “a linchpin of our daytime lineup.” Filmed at Chelsea Studios in New York City, the series has been produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and developed a polished yet relatable style that connected with viewers.

Shepherd’s daytime journey with Sherri began in 2022. Over time, the show carved out a reputation for its energetic blend of pop culture talk, emotional moments, and comedy. Its guest list featured high-profile names such as Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, and many others, delivering standout interviews and plenty of laughs.

The show also holds a notable place in daytime television history. Sherri premiered in September 2022, taking over the time slot once occupied by The Wendy Williams Show. After Shepherd stepped in as a guest host during Wendy Williams’ extended health-related absence, she was ultimately named the permanent host for the fall 2022 season.

Throughout its run, Sherri maintained a devoted audience, ranking as the second-most-watched daytime talk show among women ages 25–54. It also collected five NAACP Image Awards, four Daytime Emmy Award nominations, and a People’s Choice nomination, according to theGrio.

When the series was renewed for a third season in 2024, Shepherd openly shared her appreciation for viewers.

“I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily, and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’” she said in a statement. “Thank you to Debmar-Mercury, the Fox Television Stations, and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime.”

While it’s bittersweet to see Shepherd exit the daytime space, she has no plans to slow down. The Hollywood star is preparing to hit the road with her multi-city comedy tour, Make It Make Sense.

According to her Instagram page, Shepherd is scheduled to bring her signature humor to live audiences this month, with stops in Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., as well as Lexington, Ky.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is also coming to an end.

News of Sherri’s conclusion arrived just one day after Kelly Clarkson confirmed that her own beloved talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will end after its current airing of its seventh season.

Variety noted that the decision was Clarkson’s. In a statement thanking her team and fans, she explained, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

The announcement follows the 2025 death of Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, and the father of her two children. Blackstock, who battled cancer for three years, passed away at age 48.

Production on season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show will move forward as planned, with the final episodes set to air this fall. The season will also include special guest hosts to be revealed at a later date.

Clarkson shared a longer message reflecting on her time with her daytime talk show series:

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision…,” she wrote.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019 and features a mix of celebrity interviews, everyday people with inspiring stories, and Clarkson’s popular “Kellyoke” opening segment, where she performs cover songs with her band.

Fans speculate about what’s next for daytime television.

Naturally, the dual announcements sparked widespread speculation online, with many fans wondering whether the daytime talk show era may be nearing its end.

Some have even begun questioning whether The Jennifer Hudson Show could be next.

Notably, The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa claimed she gained info from a source alleging that Jennifer Hudson’s talk show may be on the chopping block soon.

What are your thoughts on Sherri Shepherd’s cancellation and Kelly Clarkson’s decision to step away from daytime television?

