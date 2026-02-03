Source: Rich Polk/2026GG / Getty

Full List Of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club

Achieving EGOT status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) is one of the rarest and most coveted accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

It represents unparalleled versatility and excellence across television, music, film, and theater.

Since the first EGOT was awarded in 1962, only a select few have joined this elite group, showcasing their extraordinary talents and leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

From legendary composers and groundbreaking actors to visionary directors and multi-talented performers, each EGOT winner has a unique story of creativity and achievement.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This list celebrates the individuals who have reached this pinnacle of success, highlighting their contributions to the arts and their lasting legacy.

Take a look below to see the Full List of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club

Steven Spielberg (2025)

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

A legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status with his work on Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and A Strange Loop. His storytelling has defined modern cinema and continues to inspire.