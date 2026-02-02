Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Music

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/31/26)

Ricky Dillard Sits At The Top Spot On Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts

Published on February 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  1. Ricky Dillard – When I Think
  2. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  3. Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
  4. Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  5. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  6. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  7. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  8. On The Way – Adia
  9. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  10. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  11. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  12. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  13. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  14. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  15. In The Room James Fortune
  16. Song of My Life Casey J
  17. I Can Count On You – The Group Fire 
  18. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
  19. Lord I Love You Nia Allen
  20. Jesus I Do Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/31/26) was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
5 Items
Entertainment  |  Get Up!

Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls, And More Take Home 2026 Grammy Gold

Comment
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Reunite For Star-Studded Grammys Tribute

Comment
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Comment
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Kehlani Announces New Album on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Comment
Black Health +365
Close