Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/31/26)
- Ricky Dillard – When I Think
- Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
- Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
- Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
- Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
- On The Way – Adia
- Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
- Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
- Blessings – Tanya Nolan
- In The Room James Fortune
- Song of My Life Casey J
- I Can Count On You – The Group Fire
- God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
- Lord I Love You Nia Allen
- Jesus I Do Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters
