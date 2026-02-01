Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year
The R&B categories delivered some of the most powerful moments of the night, led by Kehlani.
After more than a decade in the industry, Kehlani finally earned her first two Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.
Fans across social media celebrated the long awaited recognition, calling it a major milestone for one of R&B’s most consistent and emotionally impactful artists.
One of the biggest winners of the night was Leon Thomas, who walked away with two Grammy Awards
Leon won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie” and also claimed Best R&B Album for his project MUTT.
The double win marked a massive moment for the singer and producer, who has long been respected for blending classic soul with modern R&B production. Many fans are calling this Leon Thomas’ official breakout as a leading voice in today’s R&B scene.
The R&B celebration continued with Durand Bernarr, who took home a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album with his project Bloom.
Known for his powerhouse vocals and fearless creativity, Durand’s win highlighted the evolution of modern R&B and the growing appreciation for artists who push the genre forward while honoring its roots.
From Kehlani’s long awaited breakthrough to Leon Thomas’ album victory and Durand Bernarr’s progressive R&B win, this year’s Grammys proved the genre is thriving on every level.
Which R&B Grammy win had you celebrating the most? 🎶🏆
