Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2026 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Music's biggest night is underway and our favorite entertainers have hit the red carpet in white, nude, leather and feathers.

Published on February 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Source: 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, including “Record Of The Year,” which he faces off against Doechii, Gaga, Billy Eilish, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.

Teyana Taylor

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Award season darling Teyana Taylor showed off her chisled frame in Tom Ford.

Tyla

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Tyla wore a gold embellished gown with feather trim by DSquared2 


Doechii

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Doechii was the belle of the ball in a custom Roberto Cavalli look inspired by their 60s collections. Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ was the most-nominated song of the night.

Coco Jones

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Bride-to-be Coco Jones looked charming in this nude look.

Ari Lennox

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with keyhole design.

Kehlani

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

2026 Grammy winner Kehlani looks stunning in this black sheer lace beaded look from Valdrini Sahidi.

Leon Thomas

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Leon Thomas is all about swag in this black suit look. His fit featured slightly oversized pleated pants, a cropped double breasted blazer, and a black tie and button down.

Lady Gaga

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

As one of the most nominated artists of the night, Lady Gaga showed up in this fierce feathery look by Matieres Fecales, giving us a black swan moment.

Jennifer Hudson

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

It’s all about black ruched leather for this American Idol winner. J Hud gives us a more edgy take at a red carpet look and we love it.

Pharrell & Helen Lasichanh

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pharrell and his wife know how to work a camera. Pharrell rocks a muted rose velvet suit while Helen is all about her LBD.

Queen Latifah

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Queen Latifah looked radiant in a Stephane Rolland gown fit for royalty.

Jamie Fox

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Prints are an easy way to make a style statement and Jamie Foxx shows why. His multi-colored print suit,

matching tie, and oversized wide brim hat make him best dressed among men hitting the carpet.

Bad Bunny

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

A classic tuxedo look with a white button down and black tie was the theme for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show headliner, Bad Bunny.

FLO

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

FLO channeled Destiny’s Child circa their House Of Dereon days in this colorful custom Luar look.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
5 Items
Entertainment  |  Get Up!

Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls, And More Take Home 2026 Grammy Gold

Comment
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Comment
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Kehlani Announces New Album on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Comment
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Winter Nail Designs To Try This Season

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close