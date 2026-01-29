Karen Huger Admits She Was In Deep Denial About DUI Arrest, Ignored Lawyers’ Request To Take A Plea Deal

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo/ Karen Huger of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Bravo has dropped a preview of Karen Huger’s highly anticipated sit-down with Andy Cohen ahead of the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 finale, and fans will finally get the answers they’ve been searching for.

In the emotional clip, the 62-year-old Grand Dame opens up about the aftermath of her March 2024 DUI arrest and the viral bodycam footage that followed.

Huger admitted she avoided watching the footage for months, explaining that denial, her “cloudy” mind state, and fear kept her from confronting the reality of her actions after she crashed her Maserati in a single-car accident in Potomac, Maryland.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I didn’t even watch that film. I didn’t allow Ray to watch that film,” Huger told Cohen, describing the emotional whirlwind that followed the incident.

By shutting out her husband, Karen said she also distanced herself from fully understanding her legal situation, despite her attorneys’ repeated advice.

“So, I didn’t have input from my husband, so I couldn’t relate to what my lawyers were telling me, which they were giving me great advice like, Karen, take a plea deal, let’s get you a plea deal because the video is going to nail you.”

At the time, Karen explained, she was unwilling to face the footage because she was “still in denial and still under the influence” of “prescription drugs” and “alcohol.”

“I was cloudy and I was in denial.”

The bodycam footage, released shortly after her arrest, showed Huger being questioned by police about her alcohol consumption following the crash. In the clip, she appeared visibly intoxicated, slurring her speech, stumbling over her words, and attempting to downplay how much she had been drinking. Officers quickly shut that down, with one telling her she was “hammered,” a claim Huger dismissed as “bulls***.” She also allegedly told police to “fk off” and “go fk yourselves” multiple times.

In another moment from the footage, Huger, already detained, was filmed rambling about various topics before telling officers she was “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

Mortified by the incident, Karen said she chose to “isolate” Ray from the legal proceedings as she tried to confront the situation on her own.

Later in the interview, Andy Cohen asked Huger about rumors that she had been offered a plea deal involving “a few months of house arrest,” which she immediately denied.

“Not true,” she said bluntly.

What was true, however, was how long it took her to finally watch the footage. Huger admitted to Cohen she “had not seen it” because she “was not dealing in reality.” It wasn’t until she entered rehab that she found the strength to face it, alongside her therapist.

“I was afraid of it. And then when I was in rehab, it was when my therapist sat with me to watch it…. I was blown away.”

Looking back, Huger acknowledged that the entire situation could have been avoided.

“It was preventable,” she said, adding, “But let’s not underestimate the power of drugs and alcohol.”

Karen Huger’s emotional sit-down with Andy Cohen will air in full during the Season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Sunday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will stream the next day on Peacock. In addition to the arrest footage, Karen will also discuss the realities of prison life and what’s in store for her future.

Will you be watching?

RELATED: Grande Dame Karen Huger Details Finding ‘Purpose’ While In Jail, Says She Was Dating Her Hubby Ray ‘Behind The Glass’

The post Karen Huger Admits She Was In Deep Denial About DUI Arrest, Ignored Lawyers’ Request To Take A Plea Deal appeared first on Bossip.

Karen Huger Admits She Was In Deep Denial About DUI Arrest, Ignored Lawyers’ Request To Take A Plea Deal was originally published on bossip.com