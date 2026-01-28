The Top 5 Relationship Resolutions

Number 4: Don’t Put Flatterers Before Your Partner

Flatterers are those outside people who gas you up over your significant other. It’s easy to get caught up in the praise of friends, coworkers, or even social media followers, but they aren’t the ones building a life with you. Prioritize the person who holds you down when the applause stops. Recognize who really matters in your corner and make sure you aren’t putting outsiders in situations that disrespect your union.

Number 3: Don't Keep Score

Keeping a tally of who did what is a surefire way to build resentment. As the crew discussed, this is one of the hardest resolutions to keep. It's tough to forget past transgressions, but constantly reminding your partner that "I did this, so you owe me that" creates a transactional relationship rather than a loving one. If you're truly a team, you win together and lose together; there's no separate scoreboard.

Life gets busy. Between the grind of work, kids, and community obligations, romance often takes a backseat. Sanders emphasized the importance of putting date night on the calendar—and actually keeping the appointment. It’s not just about going out; it’s about making flexible, dedicated time to reconnect without distractions. Whether it’s a fancy dinner or just uninterrupted time on the couch, keeping that spark lit requires intentional effort.