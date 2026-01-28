Listen Live
Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen

Christian Combs is the latest person to get trolled by 50 Cent on social media.

Published on January 28, 2026
Source: @jeffondigital/Gilbert Flores / Getty/Radio One Digital

King Combs recently popped out during Total’s set on Room 112’s Tour, and the reception from the crowd was mixed at best. Before jumping into his verse on “How You Want It?,”

Christian attempted to get the audience to join him in a “Bad Boy” chant. The response was noticeably divided, with some fans participating while others stayed quiet.

In the video, the chant can be heard faintly in the background, with a few attendees shouting “Bad Boy” alongside him.

Once the clip made its way online, it quickly went viral, and it didn’t take long for 50 Cent, Hip-Hop’s resident king troll, to jump in.

Fif posted the video himself and joked, “Damn, his timing was just a little off.”

The comment comes as no surprise as 50 has repeatedly taken shots at Diddy amid his ongoing legal troubles.

He even went so far as to create a Netflix series titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where he highlights Diddy’s controversies at every turn.

Diddy’s son, Christian, wasn’t letting the jab slide. Responding in the comments saying, “The real reason why this senior citizen, Curtis, is angry and keeps posting me is cause his BM.”

As of now, 50 Cent has yet to respond, but if history tells us anything, the king troll is far from finished.

Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

