Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

10 Years of Rihanna’s ANTI: Everything She’s Accomplished Since

It’s been ten years since Rihanna released ANTI, the album that marked a bold shift in her sound and creative freedom.

Published on January 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Rihanna built a billion-dollar beauty, skin, and lingerie empire that transformed industries.
  • She embraced motherhood while continuing to dominate professionally, redefining balance in the spotlight.
  • Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky became a cultural power couple, showcasing authentic celebrity love.
Rihanna "Anti World Tour" - Brooklyn
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

10 Years of Rihanna’s ANTI: Everything She’s Accomplished Since

It’s been ten years since Rihanna released ANTI, the album that marked a bold shift in her sound and creative freedom.

While fans continue waiting for her next studio album, Rihanna has stayed busier than ever, building an empire, breaking records, and stepping into new chapters of life.


Here are five of Rihanna’s biggest accomplishments since ANTI dropped.

1. Delivered a Legendary Super Bowl Halftime Show


In 2023, Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, reminding the world why she’s one of music’s greatest hitmakers.

Performing classics like “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and “Work,” she dominated the stage in a performance watched by millions.


The moment became instantly iconic when she revealed her pregnancy during the show, turning it into one of the most talked-about halftime performances in Super Bowl history.



2. Built the Fenty Empire and Changed Beauty & Fashion Forever


Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and quickly transformed the beauty industry with inclusive shade ranges that finally represented everyone.

The brand became a global phenomenon and set a new standard across the industry.
She expanded the empire with Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty, redefining skincare and lingerie with a focus on confidence, diversity, and body positivity.

Together, the Fenty brands became cultural forces, not just businesses.



3. Turned Her Relationship With A$AP Rocky Into a Cultural Power Couple


Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship captured fans’ hearts as one of the most authentic celebrity love stories in recent years.

From fashion moments to public support for one another’s careers, the two became a modern power couple.


Their chemistry, friendship, and mutual respect made them a standout duo in music and pop culture.



4. Embraced Motherhood


Rihanna entered motherhood in 2022 and later welcomed her second child, sharing how the experience reshaped her life and priorities.

Despite becoming a mom, she continued leading global brands and making cultural moments.


She’s shown that women can evolve personally while still dominating professionally, redefining balance in the spotlight.



5. Became a Billionaire and a Business Mogul


Through the massive success of Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and strategic partnerships, Rihanna officially became a billionaire, making history as one of the richest women in entertainment.


Her journey from music superstar to self-made business mogul has inspired artists to focus on ownership, branding, and long-term wealth.

Ten years after ANTI, Rihanna’s influence is bigger than ever.

The album marked the start of a new chapter where she took full control of her career and expanded far beyond music.


From billion-dollar businesses to iconic performances and motherhood, Rihanna has redefined what success looks like in the modern era.


And whenever she decides to release new music, it won’t just be a comeback. It’ll be a moment.

RELATED: Rihanna Is The Moment In A Slip Dress At A$AP Rocky’s Album Release Party

10 Years of Rihanna’s ANTI: Everything She’s Accomplished Since was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Comment
7 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

Exfoliate And Hydrate: 7 Body Scrubs For Silky Smooth Skin

Comment
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Steal The Show At Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Comment
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: The Best Street Style Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week

Comment
Sun rays break through the branches of gnarled trees in snowy forest, European beech, winter, Hohneck, La Bresse, Vosges, France
News  |  Nia Noelle

What Are Exploding Trees? The Science Behind This Phenomenon

Comment

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close