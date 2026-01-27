Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Music

Kirk Franklin Deep Cuts You Should Add To Your Worship Playlist

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kirk Franklin Deep Cuts You Should Add To Your Worship Playlist

Kirk Franklin has become one of the most innovative voices in the gospel genre.

The music producer and singer constantly expands the bounds of contemporary gospel, masterfully blending hip-hop, pop, and R&B sounds into his style, targeting young and diverse audiences with his music.

Because of this, he helped expand the gospel genre to mainstream pop culture. His major mainstream hit “Stomp” became one of the first gospel records to hit MTV.

Franklin has also collaborated with major artists across several genres, including Mary J. Blige and Chance the Rapper, to help bring his message in his music to a wider, diverse audience. He has also won 20 Grammy Awards.

On what would be the artists’ 56th birthday, Monday, Jan. 26, we have compiled a list of underrated songs, deep cuts and features by Kirk Franklin or his choir you may not be familiar with and should add to your gospel playlist.

Blessing In The Storm

Hello Fear

Finish Line/Drown — Chance the Rapper Featuring T-Pain, Kirk Franklin, Eryn Allen Kane & Noname

Brokenhearted — Featuring Marvin L. Winans

Lookin’ Out For Me — Featuring Willie Neal Johnson

Ok

Do It Again

You Are The Only One

Help Me Believe

We Win — Lil Baby Featuring Kirk Franklin

It’s Time

Never Alone — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin Deep Cuts You Should Add To Your Worship Playlist was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Steal The Show At Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Comment
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Tyra Banks Says She ‘Went Too Far’ In New Tell All ‘ANTM’ Documentary

Comment
Trending

Trending

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Understanding TikTok’s New Ownership: What Does It Mean For US Users?

Comment
Sun rays break through the branches of gnarled trees in snowy forest, European beech, winter, Hohneck, La Bresse, Vosges, France
News  |  Nia Noelle

What Are Exploding Trees? The Science Behind This Phenomenon

Comment
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show
23 Items
Syndicated Content  |  tethomas

Face Off! Your Favorite Celebrities And Their Identical Children

Comment
Close