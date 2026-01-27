Kirk Franklin Deep Cuts You Should Add To Your Worship Playlist

Kirk Franklin has become one of the most innovative voices in the gospel genre.

The music producer and singer constantly expands the bounds of contemporary gospel, masterfully blending hip-hop, pop, and R&B sounds into his style, targeting young and diverse audiences with his music.

Because of this, he helped expand the gospel genre to mainstream pop culture. His major mainstream hit “Stomp” became one of the first gospel records to hit MTV.

Franklin has also collaborated with major artists across several genres, including Mary J. Blige and Chance the Rapper, to help bring his message in his music to a wider, diverse audience. He has also won 20 Grammy Awards.

On what would be the artists’ 56th birthday, Monday, Jan. 26, we have compiled a list of underrated songs, deep cuts and features by Kirk Franklin or his choir you may not be familiar with and should add to your gospel playlist.