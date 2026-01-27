Fasten Your Seatbelts — Gabrielle Union Reveals If She Joined The Mile High Club With Husband Dwyane Wade

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, are officially not card-carrying members of the mile high club, and according to Union, that fantasy was grounded before it ever left the runway.

Here’s why Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will never be apart of the Mile High Club.

During a recent appearance on TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager & Sheinelle Jones, the actress made it crystal clear that midair mischief was never in the cards for the famously private couple. And the reason? Logistics. Union joked that Wade was simply too “big” for the cramped reality of a commercial airplane bathroom, making the whole idea a hard no.

“I mean that’s not me!” the 53-year-old star said on the Jan. 14 episode while discussing USA TODAY’s poll on “The Most Annoying Things Couples Do When They Fly.” When Jenna Bush Hager playfully pressed her about whether she and Wade had ever joined the infamous club, Union shut it down immediately.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“My spouse is way too big for us to do anything together in an airplane bathroom. That’s not fun for anybody.”

RELATED CONTENT: Gabrielle Union Looked Unrecognizable To Trolls Accused Her Of Having Plastic Surgery

The studio erupted in laughter, with both Hager and Sheinelle Jones fully appreciating the honesty. Union leaned into the humor, noting, “I think it’s kind of fun. I mean, I don’t want to do it but good for you! Love that you couldn’t wait until you land.” Wade stands at a towering 6-foot-4, so we don’t blame her.

Hager chimed in with her own parenting-based trauma, recalling escorting kids into airplane bathrooms and wondering why anyone would voluntarily attempt romance in such a space. But Union wasn’t done airing out her flight-related grievances. She also called out Wade, 44, for his impeccable timing when it comes to airport delays.

“There have been times, D will wait until they’re about to call boarding [and will say,] ‘I’ve got to go to the bathroom,’” she recalled. “‘Right now?’ Or, ‘I want to go grab a burger.’ We’ve been here for three hours! Why right now? That’s a good way to start one [argument] as you’re boarding.”

The couple have been married for over a decade.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty/ Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Despite their very human travel squabbles, the couple is clearly thriving. Just last weekend, Union and Wade were spotted partying alongside Barack and Michelle Obama at a lavish event for Higher Ground Media. Not bad for a couple who met at a Super Bowl party in 2007, briefly split in 2013, and came back stronger than ever.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade jumped the broom in 2014. The couple welcomed a daughter named Kaavia James Union Wade in 2018. Union is also a proud step mom to Wade’s children: Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, and helps raise his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

Earlier in the show, the Think Like A Man actress gushed about Wade’s growth and intentionality in their marriage, making it clear that while airplane bathrooms are off-limits, thoughtfulness is not.

“He is so freakishly thoughtful,” she shared. “And he’s such a planner and he likes to really make sure that thought goes into it. This is an evolution. It wasn’t always like this, but he has always been the one to write poetry or just come up with really thoughtful gifts. I love that.”

RELATED CONTENT: Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Surrogacy Struggles: ‘It Felt Like A Cuckold’

The post Fasten Your Seatbelts — Gabrielle Union Reveals If She Joined The Mile High Club With Husband Dwyane Wade appeared first on MadameNoire.

Fasten Your Seatbelts — Gabrielle Union Reveals If She Joined The Mile High Club With Husband Dwyane Wade was originally published on madamenoire.com