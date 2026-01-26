Jekalyn Carr Taps Shirley Caesar for Sherri Show Performance

Source: WayNorth Music / WayNorth Music

Waynorth Music recently marked a major milestone by celebrating a decade of chart-topping hits and career-defining moments from Grammy winning powerhouse Jekalyn Carr. The celebration coincides with the success of her latest Billboard Gospel album, Jekalyn X The Legends. Adding to the momentum, Carr is making a high profile appearance today on the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Sherri, hosted by Emmy Award winner Sherri Shepherd.

During this special episode, Carr takes the stage for a heavy-hitting performance of her new single, “History (Breakthrough).” She is joined by 11-time Grammy winner Shirley Caesar for a collaboration that highlights Carr’s status as a dominant force in the industry. This televised moment captures the singer at a peak in her career as she continues to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary gospel.

The performance serves as a victory lap following the announcement of the 57th NAACP Image Awards nominations. Carr’s latest project earned two nods for the upcoming ceremony, further solidifying her reputation as a leading voice in the culture. Between the new music and the awards season buzz, Carr is proving that her influence only grows stronger after ten years in the game.

