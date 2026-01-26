From Deadbolts to Electronic Locks: Upgrading Your Home Security in 2026

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #1929089, 'lock, combination, security' uploaded by user terimakasih0, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/lock-combination-security-safety-1929089/ on January 26th, 2020. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Swapping a traditional deadbolt for an electronic lock is more than a simple tech upgrade; it’s about finally bridging the gap between physical security and digital oversight. Between the frustration of fumbling for keys in the dark and the nagging worry of wondering if you actually remembered to lock up, these systems solve the “human error” problem by letting you manage every entry point from your smartphone. By 2026, keyless entry has shifted from a luxury add-on to a baseline requirement for any modern home that values airtight protection alongside genuine convenience.

Home burglaries decreased by 19% in the first half of 2025, and better home safety systems may have helped provide a better barrier against attempts. After all, homes without a security system have a 300% greater chance of being broken into.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Learn more about how traditional and more advanced electronic locks compare, why electronic ones are trending in homes and businesses, and the steps for making an upgrade.

How Does Traditional Door Security Work Compared to Electronic Locks?

A traditional lock uses keys and mechanical pins for cost-effective security. You don’t have to rely on batteries or the Internet for it to work. However, if the wrong person gets hold of your key, it can give them easy access to your home.

When you need to change access on a traditional lock, it requires rekeying the lock by a local residential locksmith. If someone has your key long enough, they can make several copies, which further puts your home safety at risk.

With electronic locks, no keys are needed as access is often done by dialing in a code or swiping a card. A perfect example is the card pads that many hotels use.

More Airbnbs are also using keypad access, which solves the need for constantly giving keys to revolving tenants who may be around for a couple of days or weeks. The process makes self-check-in, which is the most wanted amenity, and check-outs easier without the owner being on site for key handovers.

When it’s time to change access, the biggest difference is rekeying versus reprogramming. Both also have vulnerabilities, as a traditional lock can open if someone knows how to pick it or use extreme physical force. Digital hackers may find access to electronic locks; however, a good system may have built-in threat alerts.

What Are Trends in Electronic Security?

The global market for electronic multifaceted high-security door locks rapidly increased with an estimated $2.7 million in 2024, which is expected to reach $8.1 million by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Some homeowners are using a more hybrid transition that keeps the key backup after installing the electronic access. A 2022 survey by KeyTrak market research found that 47% of smart lock users prefer that method to keep a digital trail of everyone entering a multi-family apartment.

On the other hand, traditional key users prefer the familiarity and reliability of keys while worrying about hacking and the ability of older residents to adjust to using a smart lock system.

What Features Should You Check for?

Do you have a rental property? You may want to create, change, and delete user codes if many people are coming through your property. Smartphone apps, temporary digital keys, pin codes, and even biometrics are electronic key options.

Enhanced security capabilities may include:

Integration with video doorbells

Integration with outdoor lighting

Tamper-resistant locks

Autolock mechanisms

Event logs

How Can I Start the Upgrade Process?

Once you’re ready to make the security transition, go through your property and assess your current doors and locks. Some may work best with an upgraded mechanical deadbolt, and others may need the electronic lock and integrated security features.

With electronic locks, educate yourself about the type of system you have. Make sure you choose a reputable brand and understand where your video and access data are stored and how you can tap into it. Looking for a local company vs. a national one is also beneficial. For example, if you live in Cincinnati, Eagle’s Locksmith Cincinnati Services could be a better option than a national security brand, as if there are any issues, they can help you quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens to an Electronic Door Lock if Power Goes Out?

One of the biggest concerns about converting to electronic door locks is what may happen during a power outage. If you live in an area that can have severe winters, power outages are a realistic concern.

However, keyless locks operate on battery power. Therefore, it will still function as normal even during a power failure. Plus, many keypads have a backlight, allowing you to still see the numbers even if you’re in a dark space.

Can a Locksmith Open a Digital Door Lock?

Absolutely. Good locksmiths not only install and handle deadbolts and traditional keys, but they can also install, fix, and repair your electronic door lock. Plus, with more people transitioning to keyless entry systems, professional locksmiths are equipped to handle various access issues, such as emergency lockout and creating hybrid systems.

So, even if you forgot your access code or have a dead battery, your lock professional can do a physical key override. They can access a hidden or standard key cylinder, do an electronic bypass, power up the battery, or use specialized tools.

Do Smart Locks Void Insurance?

Your home insurance should be fine with a smart lock. It may even be enhanced by it. After all, your home insurer will often view this as reducing security risk.

Before making the adjustment, you can contact your insurance company to understand any specific requirements and if they may offer installation discounts. However, the requirement may be for your smart lock to work with a strong deadbolt and not be used as a standalone replacement.

Pump Up Home Security with Electronic Locks

Electronic locks are an easy way to ramp up your home or business security. Whether you want to provide an extra layer of security for your primary residence or control access on rental properties, electronic locks can make the process easier.

Even when you’re not on site, a solid electronic lock system allows you to monitor, provide, and remove access codes, track who’s entering, and more. Plus, your electronic locks can still work with a traditional deadbolt system for even greater security.

If this article provided insight on how to improve your home security, check out the rest of our website for other news content.