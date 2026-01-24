Desktop banner image
Celebrity

Draya Michele's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram

The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram

Enjoy our cake day collection of Draya's screen-sizzling posts on Instagram

Published on January 24, 2026
The baddest Aquarius!

House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand
Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images

For the past decade, professional baddie Draya Michele has stunned as one of social media’s biggest obsessions so it’s only right that we celebrate her 41st birthday with a sun-kissed gallery of her hottest thirst traps on the gram.

Most recently, the model/entrepreneur continued her boo’d up era with 23-year-old Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green who cozied up with her on their sexy date night in Brooklyn, New York.

This comes a few months after her baller boo revealed a large back tattoo of Draya’s face while getting his hair braided. The portrait stretched across his upper back, making it one of the biggest personal statements he’s made about their relationship yet.

Naturally, the clip quickly went viral, with the tattoo immediately trending across social media.

Months earlier, Draya and Jalen gushed about their precious new bundle of joy with a post showing off their daughter and confirming her name, Lyght Green.

“Daddy’s girl,” Green wrote, tagging Burberry while twinning with his baby girl in a series of photos. In a complementary post, Draya confirmed the cutie’s name when she posted her on Instagram Stories: “My daughter @lyghtgreen says hello,” the model wrote.

Aww love, babies and basketball! We love to see it!

What’s your favorite Draya Michele moment? Tell us down below and enjoy our sun-kissed gallery of Draya’s hottest thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/drayamichele/p/C4bA6-fLjPb/?hl=en

The post The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram appeared first on Bossip.

