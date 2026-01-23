Black Actors With the Most Oscar Nominations of All Time
- Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Viola Davis lead in total Oscar nominations among Black actors.
- Consistent excellence, range, and longevity define the careers of these most recognized Black performers.
- Single nominations can also mark breakthrough moments, career peaks, and performances that define an era.
The Academy Awards have long reflected both progress and limitation. Still, a select group of Black actors earned repeated recognition despite shifting industry standards and opportunities.
That legacy continues this year. Sinners entered the ceremony with a historic slate of nominations, marking one of the most recognized Black-led films in Academy history. Director Ryan Coogler reached a record-setting number of nominations at this year’s show, reinforcing how sustained excellence still breaks through. The moment reflects progress driven by vision, not trends.
These performers did not rely on a single breakout role. Instead, they built careers defined by consistency, range, and longevity. Their nominations span decades, genres, and eras of Hollywood.
Some broke barriers when opportunities were scarce. Others expanded what leading and supporting roles could look like on the biggest stage. Each nomination signaled respect from the Academy, even when wins did not always follow.
This list focuses strictly on nomination totals, not popularity or box office success. As the 2026 Oscars approach, it highlights the Black actors whose work the Academy recognized most often — and whose impact continues to shape awards history.
Denzel Washington — 10 nominations, 2 wins
Washington earned nominations for films including Glory, Malcolm X, Training Day, Fences, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.
He won Best Supporting Actor for Glory and Best Actor for Training Day.
His nominations span more than three decades, a record among Black actors.
Morgan Freeman — 5 nominations, 1 win
Freeman received nominations for Street Smart, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, and Invictus.
He won Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby.
The Academy repeatedly recognized his steady, authoritative screen presence.
Viola Davis — 4 nominations, 1 win
Davis earned nominations for Doubt, The Help, Fences, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
She won Best Supporting Actress for The Help.
Her nominations include both lead and supporting performances.
Octavia Spencer — 3 nominations, 1 win
Spencer received nominations for The Help, Hidden Figures, and The Shape of Water.
She won Best Supporting Actress for The Help.
Her consistent recognition came within a relatively short span.
Actors With 2 Oscar Nominations
Mahershala Ali — 2 nominations, 2 wins
Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight and Green Book.
Both nominations resulted in wins.
He remains the only Black actor with two supporting acting wins.
Angela Bassett — 2 nominations
Bassett earned nominations for What’s Love Got to Do with It and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Her performances spanned historical drama and blockbuster cinema.
Both nominations marked cultural milestones.
Sidney Poitier — 2 nominations, 1 win
Poitier received nominations for The Defiant Ones and Lilies of the Field.
He won Best Actor for Lilies of the Field.
That win made him the first Black man to win the category.
Whoopi Goldberg — 2 nominations, 1 win
Goldberg earned nominations for The Color Purple and Ghost.
She won Best Supporting Actress for Ghost.
Her recognition crossed both drama and comedy.
Jamie Foxx — 2 nominations, 1 win
Foxx received nominations for Ray and Collateral in the same year.
He won Best Actor for Ray.
The dual nominations highlighted his dramatic range.
Don Cheadle — 2 nominations
Cheadle earned nominations for Hotel Rwanda and Crash.
Both performances anchored socially driven films.
The Academy recognized his restrained intensity.
Actors With 1 Oscar Nomination
Laurence Fishburne — 1 nomination
Fishburne received a Best Actor nomination for What’s Love Got to Do with It.
His portrayal of Ike Turner earned critical acclaim.
The nomination remains one of the film’s most discussed honors.
Samuel L. Jackson — One Nomination, Endless Impact
Jackson earned his lone Oscar nomination for Pulp Fiction, delivering one of the most quoted performances in film history.
Will Smith — A First Nod That Opened the Door
Who can forget his biggest moment, BUT Smith received his first Oscar nomination for Ali, marking his transition from blockbuster star to serious dramatic actor.
Beyond the leaders on this list, dozens of Black actors earned a single Oscar nomination that still carries lasting significance. For many, that lone nod represented a breakthrough moment, a career peak, or a performance that defined an era. While repeat recognition often signals industry momentum, one nomination can be just as powerful. Each reflects a moment when the Academy acknowledged excellence, even if it never returned with another ballot.
