Source: @mikewillmadeit/@hitboy / Instagram

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle

The platform is set to put Mike Will Made-It against Hit-Boy on Jan. 30, streaming live on Apple Music. Both producers have been responsible for some of the most impactful instrumentals of the past decade. Mike Will’s includes chart-toppers like Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” and Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop.”

Hit-Boy’s resume is just as stacked, featuring records such as Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N**gas In Paris,” Big Sean’s “Clique,” and Beyoncé’s “Flawless.” Together, the two represent the same era with very different styles. While also sharing a track record of undeniable hits.

Mike Will took to social media to frame the matchup as a celebration rather than a competition, “IT’S ON THE FLO! CELEBRATION OF THE CATALOGS! REAL 1’S KNOW THIS CATALOG TOO DEEP. WHAT SONG U WANT TO HEAR ME PLAY ON VERSUS”

Both producers have also stayed busy musically. Hit-Boy released a collaborative project with Spank Nitti James in November 2025, featuring Rio Da Yung OG, BabyTron, and Lefty Gunplay. Mike Will also dropped a joint project with Chicago rapper Chief Keef.

With catalogs this deep, the upcoming Verzuz is shaping up to be a must-watch moment for producers and any Hip-Hop lover who appreciates top-tier production.

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It Vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com