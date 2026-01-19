Forever Fine — Celebrating Lisa Bonet’s Divine Beauty Over The Years: Gallery

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

It’s time we give Lisa Bonet her flowers.

Back in the mid ’80s through the early ’90s, there was a TV show that really had the culture in a chokehold, and that show was The Cosby Show. Centered around the Huxtable family, the series followed Cliff (Bill Cosby) and Clair (Phylicia Rashad) as they raised their five kids in a warm, successful, unapologetically Black household. It was funny, heartfelt, and different from anything else on TV at the time. Every week, families gathered around the screen, laughter was shared, lessons were learned, and the show became a staple of Black pop culture that is still referenced decades later.

For many young men, though, the real reason they were locked in was Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet. Denise wasn’t just a character — she was that girl. Free-spirited, confident, and effortlessly cool, she stood out in a way that felt natural, not forced. She didn’t chase approval; she moved at her own pace, and that energy made her unforgettable. Denise felt real, and for many, she became their very first TV crush without even trying.

Source: NICK AGRO / Getty

It wasn’t just the guys who were paying attention, either. Young women gravitated toward Denise, too, especially because of her style and independence. Her layered looks, bold accessories, natural hair, and bohemian vibe felt expressive and freeing. She wasn’t boxed in by trends — she set her own lane. On top of that, Denise’s journey of self-discovery, her uncertainty about school and life, and her refusal to be defined by expectations resonated deeply with young Black women who saw themselves in her.

After The Cosby Show, Lisa Bonet continued carving out her own path, starring in projects like A Different World and Angel Heart, and later, in films and TV roles like Enemy Of The State and Ray Donovan, among others. Over time, she stepped back from the constant spotlight, choosing privacy over exposure. These days, we see much more of her daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who’s made a name for herself in both Hollywood and fashion, with a little nod to her rockstar roots through her father, Lenny Kravitz. Still, whenever Lisa pops up, it instantly feels nostalgic, like a warm reminder of our childhood and why she meant so much in the first place.

The wild part? Nothing has changed. When we do see Lisa Bonet, she’s still fly, still effortless. She’s still ahead of the curve, always been fashion-forward, always moving with intention, and somehow managing to age like fine wine while staying true to herself. This is really just us giving her the flowers she’s always deserved, because the photos don’t lie. Lisa Bonet has always been fly and fabulous, and always will be. Check out the gallery below of Lisa Bonet over the years.