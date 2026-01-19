Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Indiana Wins CFB National Championship, Completes 16-0 Perfect Season

The Indiana Hoosiers capped off a historic season with a thrilling 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship, securing their first national title in program history.

The win completed a perfect 16-0 season, a feat not achieved since Yale in 1894, and marked the culmination of one of the most improbable turnarounds in college football.

Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana delivered a signature performance.

Mendoza’s defining moment came on a fourth-and-4 play in the fourth quarter, where he executed a 12-yard quarterback draw, breaking multiple tackles and diving into the end zone to extend Indiana’s lead.

The play epitomized the grit and determination that defined the Hoosiers’ season.

Miami, ranked No. 10, mounted a late comeback behind running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who tallied 112 yards and two touchdowns.

A 22-yard touchdown by receiver Malachi Toney brought the Hurricanes within three points.

However, Indiana’s offense, bolstered by clutch third-down conversions from Mendoza, chewed up the clock and added a field goal to secure the win.

Miami’s final drive ended with an interception by Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe, sealing the Hoosiers’ victory.

Indiana’s defense and special teams also played pivotal roles.

A blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Isaiah Jones provided a crucial momentum shift.

Despite Miami’s defensive pressure, which included multiple sacks and hits on Mendoza, Indiana’s resilience shone through.

The championship marked a dramatic rise for a program that had been the losingest in FBS history.

Head coach Curt Cignetti, hired in 2023, transformed the team with a focus on character, discipline, and development.

His bold decisions, including aggressive fourth-down calls, underscored his confidence in his players.

Mendoza, a transfer from California, embodied the team’s underdog spirit.

His leadership and clutch performances throughout the season were instrumental in Indiana’s success.

The Hoosiers’ journey from a 2024 playoff loss to national champions in 2026 is a testament to their perseverance and belief.

The victory not only brought the College Football Playoff trophy to Bloomington but also solidified Indiana’s place in college football history.

As Cignetti and his team celebrated, they proved that even the most unlikely programs can achieve greatness with the right vision and determination.

