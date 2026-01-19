2026 Tiny Desk Submissions Now Being Accepted

NPR Music has officially launched the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest, marking 12 years of providing a global stage for the next generation of independent talent. The annual competition invites unsigned artists to submit a video of an original song for the chance to perform on the legendary Tiny Desk series and receive major industry backing. This program has become a proven pipeline for success, with past winners like Fantastic Negrito and Tank and the Bangas going on to secure Grammy awards and massive career growth.

The stakes for this year’s winner are incredibly high, including a headlining 10-city national tour and direct mentorship from industry veterans. The submission window is currently open as of January 13 and will remain active until February 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter the mix, musicians must upload a performance video to YouTube and complete the official entry form via NPR.

The selection process is handled by a heavy-hitting panel of judges that blends NPR Music’s seasoned producers with influential artists. This year’s lineup features Bobby Carter, Robin Hilton, and Anamaria Sayre alongside creative powerhouses like Tierra Whack, Madison McFerrin, and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. Robin Hilton expressed his excitement about the incoming talent, noting that it is a sincere joy to connect with the creative energy of the artists who submit their work each year.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While there is only one grand prize winner, the contest serves as a massive discovery tool for many participants. Standout artists often receive looks across NPR’s social media, YouTube, and broadcast platforms. The “Top Shelf” livestream series will also return to spotlight favorite entries, and fans will have the opportunity to get involved through public voting later this spring.

The long-term impact of a Tiny Desk win is undeniable in the current music landscape. Recent champions like 2024’s The Philharmonik have already successfully transitioned to international touring, while 2025 winner Ruby Ibarra is currently leveraging her momentum to drop a new album this year.

Eligibility is open to unsigned artists aged 18 and older based in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. With the 2026 contest being presented by Capital One and Rivian, the platform continues to be one of the most respected gatekeepers for authentic, underground music looking to break into the mainstream.



Click Here For More Information And Get Your Submissions In!

2026 Tiny Desk Submissions Now Being Accepted was originally published on praisedc.com