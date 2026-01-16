Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 16, 2026
IStaying informed is one of the most powerful tools we have, and Sybil Wilkes continues to keep our community in the know with her essential “What We Need to Know” segment. From political shifts that impact our neighborhoods to celebrations of Black entrepreneurship and strides in inclusivity, getting the full picture is vital. This week’s update covers a range of intense political news, sports controversies, and uplifting lifestyle stories that you definitely need to hear.
Federal Intervention in Minneapolis
First on the agenda is a serious development from the White House. President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, signaling a potential deployment of military troops to Minneapolis. This warning comes amidst intense protests sparked by his administration’s strict immigration crackdown. The tension reached a boiling point following the shooting of a man by an immigration officer, as well as growing public outrage after an ICE agent shot Renee Good. The President stated he is prepared to intervene with federal force if Minnesota officials cannot control what he labeled as “violent agitators,” raising significant concerns about federal overreach and safety in our communities.
HBCU Sports Scandal
In the world of sports, a major scandal has rocked HBCU athletics. Despite strong objections from local leaders, the FBI has indicted 24 former college basketball players involved in a point-shaving scheme targeting multiple HBCU programs. The investigation has cast a wide net, naming active players from Delaware State and Texas Southern, alongside athletes from Alabama State, Coppin State, Mississippi Valley State, and North Carolina A&T. Investigators uncovered a gambling ring that placed suspicious bets on these specific games, triggering alerts from sportsbooks. This news hits hard for fans and alumni who take pride in the integrity and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Folk Beauty: Honoring African Traditions
On a brighter note, we are celebrating Black excellence in the beauty industry. As part of the “Buy Black 365” initiative, we are highlighting Nyanbi Cacioli, the founder of Folk Beauty. Cacioli launched the Jersey City-based brand to honor often-overlooked beauty traditions from the African diaspora while addressing her own skincare needs. Folk Beauty is more than just products; it is described as “soul food for the skin.” By blending cultural education with gentle, botanical-based ingredients, the brand is specifically designed to nourish and protect melanin-rich skin, working with the body’s natural balance rather than fighting against it.
Inclusive Representation in Toys
Finally, in our good news file, representation continues to expand in the toy aisle. Mattel has introduced an autistic Barbie, adding to an inclusive lineup that already features dolls with Down syndrome, blindness, and vitiligo. Developed over 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, this new doll reflects the lived experiences of some autistic individuals. The design includes sensory-friendly accessories and highlights features of women of Indian heritage, marking another step forward in ensuring all children see themselves reflected in the world around them. way.
Stay locked in, stay vocal, and as Sybil says: “Be informed, be empowered.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!