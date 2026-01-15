Listen Live
Cam Newton Clowned For Creating New Word, "Nclecta"

Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

Lady London asked Newton to describe his style using one word, and, as expected, he did not disappoint in his answer.

Published on January 15, 2026
Cam Newton Clowned For Creating New Word, "Nclecta"
Getty Images / Cam Newton / Lady London

Cam Newton never lacks in confidence, and that’s apparent when it comes to his unusual fashion sense and abuse of wingdings, so it should come as no surprise that he has his own word to describe his style.

2026 is still in its infancy, but we are already getting internet gold thanks to Druski and now Cam Newton

The former Pro NFL quarterback-turned media personality is currently going viral on social media thanks to his most recent episode of the Funky Fridays podcast, featuring rapper Lady London. 

London asked Newton to describe his style using one word, and, as expected, he did not disappoint in his answer.

Newtown created his own word, responding with “inclectic,” to which London corrected him, pointing out he was trying to say “eclectic.”

Instead of owning his mistake, he doubled down on his “creativity,” responding, “no, no, no, no- it’s my word. “N-c-l-e-c-t-a. Inclectic. Do you want to know what the ‘n’ stands for?”

“N*ggatry?” London quickly and hilariously responded, with Newton shaking her hand in approval.

Social media has been having a field day with the moment, clowning Newton while praising the Howard University graduate who chose Hip-Hop over medical school, noting her elegant demeanor as she listened to Newton’s foolishness, who is no stranger to sexist remarks about women’s roles in relationships.

“I hate him and I hate that women even go on his podcast. He needs to stick to just talking about sports because outside of that he always sounds like an idiot I swear,” one post in response to the now viral clip read.

Oh Cam.

You can see more reactions below.

Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

