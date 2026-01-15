Blood, Vampires, and Dirty Cops: ‘Night Patrol’ Is Coming

A corrupt police unit terrorizes Black residents, sparking an intense battle for survival and justice.

Unlikely allies, including rival gangs, must work together to fight back against the corrupt cops.

The film delivers heart-pounding action and horror while exploring important social themes of community and selflessness.

A new Black horror film is about to hit audiences, and Night Patrol: Defang the Police is not easing anyone in gently. Packed with nonstop action, shocking twists, blood-soaked violence, and a chilling conspiracy at its core, the independent thriller takes direct aim at a rogue group of cops who are terrorizing the Black community under the cover of the night.

Set in Los Angeles, Night Patrol follows an LAPD officer who uncovers a horrifying secret behind an elite police unit known as the Night Patrol. What begins as a routine investigation quickly spirals into a nightmare when he learns the group is more than corrupt. They are part of a Klan-inspired operation preying on Black residents in the housing projects where he grew up, and the danger is far bigger than anyone imagined. Vampires, brutal attacks, and a widening trail of bodies turn the city into a battleground after dark.

With the community under siege, old rivalries are forced aside. The film pushes its characters into uneasy alliances, including street gangs who must work together to survive and fight back. The result is a high-octane thriller that moves fast, hits hard, and never lets up, blending horror and action with street-level urgency.

Directed by Ryan Prows and written by Ryan and Ben Prows, Night Patrol stars Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, and Nicki Micheaux.

Radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers caught up with RJ Cyler for Radio One at an advance screening of Night Patrol in Harlem, where the actor explained why the film matters beyond the scares. “It’s important because it’s really fun. You get Black people in horror,” Cyler said. “I feel like because we don’t get the chance to be in a lot of horror movies, ” he shared.

Cyler also pointed to the film’s deeper message beneath the gore. He described it as carrying an important message, especially in a moment when people are often encouraged to look out only for themselves.

“It’s a message of community, which is really important, especially now, because we’re being taught the selfish route a lot. We have a lot of partnership that is shown in this movie, even from opposite sides. We got Bloods and Crips making amends. I love that. It’s a really exciting film and everybody will have a good time.”

The film emphasizes the idea that survival sometimes depends on unity. Cyler added that he hopes audiences leave not only entertained, but thinking about “being somewhat better to your neighbor,” because you may need each other when it matters most.

With its mix of horror, action, and social commentary, Night Patrol stands out as an independent Black film unafraid to push boundaries. It delivers fear, fury, and fast-moving thrills, while turning the spotlight on who really poses the greatest threat once the sun goes down.

