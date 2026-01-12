‘I Got Off The Train’ — Tichina Arnold Reveals She Dated ‘90210’ Star Brian Austin Green, And It Confirmed Her Love For Black Men

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Tichina Arnold is looking back and being very honest about a past relationship that helped shape her understanding of love, identity, and what she truly wanted for her future.

Arnold, now 56, shared the story while chatting with comedian Deon Cole on his Funny Knowing You podcast on Dec. 31, 2025. The Martin alum revealed that she was briefly dating Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green back in the 1990s, and while the relationship was fun and meaningful at the time, Arnold says it ultimately confirmed something she already knew deep down: Black love was what she wanted at the end of the day.

The two dated during the height of Martin, when Arnold’s career was taking off. Although they had a lot in common, Arnold admitted she eventually realized the relationship “wasn’t going anywhere,” and decided to walk away.

“I told him. I said, ‘The reason why we’ve come to the end of our road is because I see you dating all these Black women. Now you’re dating me, and you’re not going to end up with a Black woman. You’re going to share your riches and your legacy with someone white. And so I’m getting off this train.’ I told you I’m very good with endings,” she told Deon Cole, at the 1:04:55 mark, before calling Green “a really nice guy.” She added, “I knew it wasn’t going anywhere. But it was a great experience.”

According to Arnold, Green was the one who pursued her and even asked her to walk a red carpet event with him during their short-lived romance. While she looks back on the relationship fondly, she acknowledged that it wasn’t the deeper, long-term connection she was searching for.

Tichina Arnold said dumping Brian Austin Green reaffirmed her love for Black men.

Instead of regret, Arnold views the experience as a necessary lesson, one that reaffirmed her attraction to and love for Black men.

“I’m just attracted to Black men, like that’s my natural. It comes down to everything, just the pheromones, the smell, and everything,” the actress said with a smile.

Arnold’s dating history reflects a woman who has never been afraid to follow her heart, even when it leads to difficult endings. She was previously married to former heavyweight boxer Lamon Brewster from 1993 to 1995. She later married basketball coach DaRico “Rico” Hines in August 2012. After the couple separated in 2016 due to his infidelity, their divorce was officially finalized on July 15, 2022, according to People.

In addition to her marriages, Arnold shares a daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins, with music producer Carvin Haggins, a role she has often described as one of the most important parts of her life.

Watch Deon Cole’s full interview with Tichina Arnold on the Funny Knowing You podcast below.

