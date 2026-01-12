‘One Battle’ Beauty Teyana Taylor Takes Home Her First Golden Globe & Other Big Winners From The 2026 Ceremony

Teyana Taylor wins first ever Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

Taylor gives heartfelt speech, acknowledging her purpose and thanking director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Taylor dedicates her win to Black women, affirming their power and right to shine in any space.

Teyana Taylor’s awards season started with a bang!

The actress hit a huge career milestone at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 12 when she won her first ever Golden Globe. The One Battle After Another star won Best Supporting Actress, coming out on top of heavyweights like Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Amy Madigan and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

To start her emotional speech, Taylor made a cheeky nod to her whale tail cutout dress. “Wait, see my body in the back,” she said as she turned around for the camera. Quickly, however, Taylor grew emotional as the win settled in, getting choked up at various points in her speech.

“I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I was [going to win],” the singer said. “Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for seeing me and reminding me that purpose always finds its moment.”

Taylor also gave a shoutout to her One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, whom she dubbed Paul “Let ’em cook” Thomas Anderson.

“Thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless,” Teyana gushed. “I love you. We love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast.” The Grammy-nominated artist also paid a heartfelt tribute to her Black roots, finishing her speech by dedicating her win to “my Brown sisters and little Brown girls watching.”

“Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much,” Taylor said. “Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

Released back in September, One Battle After Another grossed $206.1 million worldwide and won best picture at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Following her big win, Teyana Taylor kept the celebration going with award-winning food favorite, Raising Cane’s, during a late-night stop at the brand’s Hollywood Restaurant on Sunset & Highland. Stepping out in full glam, the award-winning actress posed with a celebratory Box Combo complete with hand-battered Chicken Fingers, buttery Cane’s Toast, crispy coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and iconic Cane’s Sauce, all while sipping freshly made lemonade.

Check out a full list of winner’s from the 2026 Golden Globes down below:

FILM



Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet (WINNER)

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another (WINNER)



Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (WINNER)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) (WINNER)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die, My Love)

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) (WINNER)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)



Best Performance by a Male Actor – Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) (WINNER)

Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)



Best Performance by a Female Actor – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)



Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value) (WINNER)



Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) (WINNER)



Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) (WINNER)



Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) (WINNER)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Dream as One (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

Golden (KPop Demon Hunters) (WINNER)

I Lied to You (Sinners)

No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good)

The Girl in the Bubble (Wicked: For Good)

Train Dreams (Train Dreams)



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners (WINNER)

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2



TELEVISION



Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

The Pitt (WINNER)



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio (WINNER)



Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Adolescence (WINNER)



Best Performance by a Male Actor – Television Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt) (WINNER)



Best Performance by a Female Actor – Television Series, Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (MobLand)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) (WINNER)



Best Performance by a Male Actor – Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio) (WINNER)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)



Best Performance by a Female Actor – Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)



Best Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence) (WINNER)



Best Supporting Actress – Television

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence) (WINNER)



PODCAST



Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

SmartLess

Up First

Good Hang with Amy Poehler (WINNER)

