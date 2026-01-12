FIFA to refund 16,000 2026 world cup tickets amid Trump USA Boycott

Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is facing a wave of controversy as over 16,000 ticket holders have reportedly canceled their reservations, citing a boycott against U.S. President Donald Trump. The cancellations come amid growing unrest over the Trump administration’s policies and actions, which critics argue are at odds with the inclusive and unifying spirit of the World Cup.

The Boycott Movement

The boycott has gained traction on social media, with activists, public figures, and international organizations calling for action. Mohamad Safa, a Lebanese diplomat and executive director of Patriotic Vision, publicly announced his ticket cancellation, expressing concerns over safety and the U.S.’s immigration policies. Safa stated, “The ICE may decide that I am a gang member, and I’ll be locked in prison for a year with no charges, no hearing, no trial, no right to consult a lawyer, no phone call. The U.S. is not safe to visit.”

Other prominent voices, including Ajamu Baraka, a former Green Party vice-presidential candidate, have echoed these sentiments, urging fans to boycott the tournament. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have also raised concerns about the militarization of public security and alleged human rights violations under the Trump administration.

Controversial Policies and Actions

Love News? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The boycott is fueled by a series of controversial actions by the Trump administration, including a military raid in Venezuela, threats against Mexico, and the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. Critics argue that these actions undermine the values of unity and peace that the World Cup represents.

Adding to the controversy, President Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in 2025, a decision that has been met with widespread criticism. Many see the award as contradictory, given the administration’s policies and rhetoric.

FIFA has introduced a “FIFA PASS” program to streamline visa applications for international fans, aiming to mitigate travel concerns. However, this initiative has done little to quell the growing calls for a boycott. FIFA has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the cancellations and the broader controversy.

As the tournament approaches, the spotlight remains on FIFA and the U.S. administration to address these concerns and ensure that the World Cup remains a celebration of unity and diversity.

FIFA to refund 16,000 2026 world cup tickets amid Trump USA Boycott was originally published on rnbphilly.com