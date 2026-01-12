Desktop banner image
News

Celina Powell Claims Offset Owes Her $15K, Warns Fans Of Threats

Celina Powell claims she loaned Offset a significant amount of cash and told her fans that she's fearing for her safety.

Published on January 12, 2026
Celina Powell

Celina Powell and Offset have been linked several times over the past nine years, including in 2017 when the rapper accused the influencer of trying to extort him. Now, Celina Powell is going on the offensive, claiming that Offset owes her over $15,000 and cautioned her fans that if any harm comes to her that he should be held responsible.

A Cardi B fan page, @BardisMedia, collected a series of Instagram Stories posts from Celina Powell addressing Offset, the first of which featured a cryptic message reading, “if ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it.”

The following message was a bit more descriptive.

“[T]ired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+[.] [I] tried to get my money back for weeks and all [I]’ve gotten is threats….,” the message read.

Powell then shared a video of a FaceTime call between her and Offset that features him saying “sh*t ain’t sweet” before it cuts off. Powell can be heard on the call, but she didn’t say much, and the video seemed not to reveal the alleged threat.

Celina Powell Claims Offset Owes Her $15K, Warns Fans Of Threats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

News  |  Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Music  |  Keenan Higgins

Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

Technology  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

