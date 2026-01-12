Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Reignite Romance Rumors With Sweet Spago Stroll After Red Carpet Rendezvous

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz are giving fans plenty to talk about after stepping out together on Golden Globes night — and this time, they didn’t dodge the dating chatter.

The Black-ish star and the former 106 & Park host were spotted leaving Netflix’s star-studded after-party Sunday evening, where they arrived and departed side-by-side. When asked point-blank if they were dating by TMZ, Anderson didn’t shut it down. Instead, he smiled and said simply, “She’s my date for the evening.”

The outlet’s photographer followed the pair as they strolled, holding hands outside Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills, looking every bit like a couple. Anderson kept it timeless in a black tuxedo and bowtie, while Diaz turned heads in an elegant floral dress that perfectly matched the glamorous post-Globes vibe.

This outing reignited romance rumors that first began circulating last year, when the two were seen together on several seemingly intimate excursions. While neither has ever publicly confirmed a relationship, Anderson made it clear their bond runs deep.

“We go back almost 20 years,” he shared during their recent outing.

Their lengthy history stretches back to Rocsi’s days hosting BET’s 106 & Park, when Anderson appeared as a guest on the show. Even then, viewers noticed the easy chemistry between the two, though at the time, Anderson was still married to his now-ex-wife, Alvina Stewart.

Fast-forward to today, and the timing just might work. Anderson finalized his divorce in 2023, opening the door to a new chapter, which could explain why fans are suddenly seeing the pair out together far more frequently.

Still, despite the hand-holding and flirty responses, neither Anderson nor Diaz is officially labeling their relationship just yet. For now, it seems they’re content letting the speculation swirl and enjoying a glamorous night out as each other’s date.

