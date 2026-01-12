2026 Golden Globes Winners: Complete List

Listen Live
The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are officially in the books, celebrating the best in film, television, music, and podcasts from the past year. From major movie wins to buzzy TV performances — and a huge night for KPop Demon Hunters — here’s the full, updated list of 2026 Golden Globes winners, organized by category for easy browsing.

Film Categories

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Winner: Hamnet (Focus Features)

  • Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
  • The Secret Agent (Neon)
  • Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Winner: KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Winner: Sinners

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Film Acting Awards

Best Actress – Drama

Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Actor – Drama

Winner: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Film Creative Awards

Best Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Screenplay

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Score

Winner: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Best Original Song

Winner: “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters
Other nominees included songs from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, Wicked: For Good, and Train Dreams.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Winner: The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Television Categories

Best TV Series – Drama

Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Winner: The Studio (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

Television Acting Awards

Best Actress – TV Drama

Winner: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Actor – TV Drama

Winner: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Actress – TV Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor – TV Musical or Comedy

Winner: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Best Actress – Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Best Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Winner: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Stand-Up Comedy

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Winner: Ricky Gervais (Mortality)

Podcast Category

Best Podcast

Winner: Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First

