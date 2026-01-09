Listen Live
The "Queen" of Content: Mary J Blige’s New Lifetime Deal

Mary J Blige is Set to Release Another Lifetime Movie

After Collectively Reaching 6.1 million viewers, Lifetime has doubled down on its partnership with Blue Butterfly Productions

Published on January 9, 2026
ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Following the massive success of her previous films like Real LoveStrength of a Woman, and Family Affair, which collectively reached over 6.1 million viewers, Lifetime has doubled down on its partnership with Blue Butterfly Productions, Mary J’s production company.

The new deal kicks off with the upcoming film “Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy,” set to premiere on February 7, 2026. Based on her 1994 hit from the landmark album My Life, the film features a star-studded cast including Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby and the directorial debut of Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe.

While she is dominating the screen, Blige remains a powerhouse in the music industry. She recently released her 15th studio album, Gratitude (November 2025), and is currently preparing for her highly anticipated “For My Fans Tour,”which kicks off later this month in Greensboro, NC.

In addition to her business expansions, Blige recently cleared a major hurdle in her personal and professional life. On January 6, 2026, a New York judge dismissed the $5 million lawsuit filed against her by former friend and stylist Misa Hylton. The suit, which alleged contract interference involving the rapper Vado, was tossed out, allowing Blige to move into her 50th-anniversary celebrations and new film deal with “no more drama.”

Mary J Blige is Set to Release Another Lifetime Movie was originally published on praisedc.com

